×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lawrence agrees five-year Cowboys extension

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    06 Apr 2019, 08:08 IST
DeMarcus-Lawrence-030518-USNews-Getty-FTR
DeMarcus Lawrence

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed on a five-year deal with defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, the team's website announced on Friday.

The deal is for $105 million with more than $65 million in guarantees.

Lawrence talked about his contract situation in January.

"I'm good. The Cowboys already know what it is," he was quoted as saying by the Dallas Morning News. 

"They know where I want to be. I got big goals, not just for me but us as a team and as an organization. I love being a Cowboy."

Lawrence has tallied 25 sacks over the last two years with Dallas.

The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on him for the second year in a row in March after he indicated he would not play under the tag in 2018.

This is the first of what should be a few extensions for the Cowboys coming up in the next couple of years.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott are coming up on the final year of their respective deals, and running back Ezekiel Elliott could be extended soon in the last year of his four-year rookie contract.

Omnisport
NEWS
Cowboys stick franchise tag on Lawrence
RELATED STORY
Cowboys eyeing pay window with draft gambles Gregory, Smith
RELATED STORY
Tony Romo on Cowboys OC rumors: 'I'm happy with where I'm at'
RELATED STORY
Cowboys RB Elliott eyeing Super Bowl
RELATED STORY
Jason Witten ends retirement and returns to Cowboys
RELATED STORY
Garrett praises Cowboys, excited for future after Rams loss
RELATED STORY
Cowboys edge Seahawks in wild-card game
RELATED STORY
Chargers, Cowboys coaching staffs to lead Pro Bowl teams
RELATED STORY
Cowboys have 'no concerns' over Prescott's knee issue
RELATED STORY
Cowboys LB Lee plans to play next season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us