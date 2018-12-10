×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Le Clos adds support to growing rebellion by top swimmers

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    10 Dec 2018, 19:48 IST
AP Image

GENEVA (AP) — Four-time Olympic medalist Chad le Clos threw his support Monday behind a planned new competition that is leading top swimmers to rebel against their own governing body.

The International Swimming League, which aims to launch next year, "will benefit swimming with a new dynamic approach," Le Clos said.

The ISL is privately owned and outside the control of Switzerland-based governing body FINA. It also aims to pay higher prize money and involve athletes more in making decisions.

"Why should athletes not shape their own series like so many other Olympic sports?" the 2012 Olympic champion in 200-meter butterfly wrote on Twitter .

In an escalating dispute, ISL organizers canceled a swim meet this month in Turin, Italy, after FINA threatened to ban those taking part.

In response Friday, three swimmers — Hungarian great Katinka Hosszu, and American teammates Tom Shields and Michael Andrew — filed an antitrust suit against FINA in a California court.

FINA allegedly asked for $50 million over 10 years to let the ISL operate, before organizers called off talks.

Le Clos said he is "so disappointed that our sport is not open to change" and that it needs innovation.

"We need to create different media and commercial opportunities," he said. "Everyone in swimming should consider the future."

Advertisement

The South African star fueled the dispute ahead of competing in FINA's short-course world championships in Hangzhou, China.

FINA said in a statement Sunday it was focused on its 25-meter pool event rather than the legal challenge.

"As always, FINA remains open to proposals that would genuinely enhance — rather than conflict with — the current and planned competition calendars," the governing body said.

An unrelated European ruling last year shows swimmers have a case to challenge possible anti-competitive behavior. Dutch speedskaters won a European Commission decision in Brussels against the Swiss-based International Skating Union. They had been threatened with bans for wanting to compete in a South Korean-organized "Icederby" event in Dubai.

Associated Press
NEWS
Swimmers hit world body FINA with California antitrust case
RELATED STORY
The Latest: AP top player Murray adds O'Brien; Tua wins Camp
RELATED STORY
Cal's Durden, Stanford's Meehan to coach US Olympic swimmers
RELATED STORY
UNESCO TSG members meet Director of Olympic and...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: The surge in women sports takers and their...
RELATED STORY
Titans' trio of young wide receivers starting to produce
RELATED STORY
Kendricks happy to be back with Seahawks after suspension
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25 Podcast: Bowl preview from Cure to Sugar
RELATED STORY
$1.3B award upheld against racecar driver over payday loans
RELATED STORY
Lochte's lawyer to AP: Swimmer counseled for alcohol use
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us