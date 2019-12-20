Le'Veon Bell doesn't regret leaving Steelers for Jets

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 20 Dec 2019, 05:36 IST SHARE

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell does not regret leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of the star's reunion with his former team.

Sunday will see three-time Pro Bowler Bell face the Steelers for the first time since switching to the Jets in March.

Bell signed a four-year, $52.2million deal with the Jets following a contract dispute in Pittsburgh, where he spent his first five seasons in the NFL.

Ahead of the reunion at MetLife Stadium, Bell said on Thursday: "I'm happy where I'm at. The way things are going, obviously it's not ideal with the way our record is.

"But like I said in Week 2, Week 3, this is kind of like rebuilding. I want to be a part of it and see it grow."

Coach Gase speaks to the media before Thursday's practice of Steelers week. https://t.co/gh66S03ai9 — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 19, 2019

"Last year was last year and two years ago was two years ago," he added. "I'm over it now. I'm past it. I'm here. I'm with the New York Jets, and I'm happy."

Despite it being a Jets (5-9) home game on Sunday, Bell is braced for Steelers (8-6) fans to boo him.

"It'll probably be 50-50," Bell told reporters. "I think half will be happy to see me and still love me, and half that hates me, despises me. It is what it is.

Advertisement

"I'm going to show love, regardless. Anybody who's wearing my jersey, I'll go sign it. It's going to be fun."

Bell continued: "It's going to be packed with Steeler fans. When we played the [Oakland] Raiders, there were a lot of Raider fans and it was loud. I think it'll be the same as that, if not more. Steeler fans travel well. I definitely know that."