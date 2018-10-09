LeBron, Favre and Wilson laud record-breaker Brees

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees

As Peyton Manning congratulated Drew Brees in a hilarious video, the likes of LeBron James and Brett Favre used Twitter to laud the New Orleans Saints quarterback.

Brees became the NFL's all-time passing leader, beating Manning's mark of 71,940 yards, during the second quarter of the Saints' clash against the Washington Redskins on Monday.

Manning paid tribute to the 39-year-old in a video, but the plaudits were far-reaching.

The likes of James, Favre, Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and NBA star James Harden were among those praising Brees on Twitter.

Salute @drewbrees!! Congrats on the achievement/milestone. Sheesh that’s a lot of passing yards!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 9, 2018

Congrats @drewbrees, proud to passed by a guy like you. All the best. https://t.co/CMd2G4nTZZ — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) October 9, 2018

Drew... you have inspired me. Grateful for you for doing it for the "Short Guys." @DrewBrees — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 9, 2018

Congrats @drewbrees! What a way to set the record. Awesome to have your family there to enjoy that moment. #Respect — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) October 9, 2018

Legendary, congrats @drewbrees! keep it going. — James Harden (@JHarden13) October 9, 2018

@drewbrees greatest competitor and hands down best QB I’ve ever played with! #WhoDat — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) October 9, 2018