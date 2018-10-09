×
LeBron, Favre and Wilson laud record-breaker Brees

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    09 Oct 2018, 08:38 IST
DrewBrees - Cropped
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees

As Peyton Manning congratulated Drew Brees in a hilarious video, the likes of LeBron James and Brett Favre used Twitter to laud the New Orleans Saints quarterback.

Brees became the NFL's all-time passing leader, beating Manning's mark of 71,940 yards, during the second quarter of the Saints' clash against the Washington Redskins on Monday.

Manning paid tribute to the 39-year-old in a video, but the plaudits were far-reaching.

The likes of James, Favre, Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and NBA star James Harden were among those praising Brees on Twitter.

Omnisport
NEWS
