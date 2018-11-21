×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Legendary San Francisco baseball bar re-opens to fanfare

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    21 Nov 2018, 04:47 IST
AP Image

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A legendary San Francisco baseball memorabilia bar forced from its touristy spot in the city's downtown has re-opened in equally touristy Fisherman's Wharf.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed helped cut the ribbon for the opening of Lefty O'Doul's Ballpark Buffet and Cafe on Tuesday, along with owner Nick Bovis.

Several hundred fans, including the city's political elite, attended the ceremony, and the Archbishop Riordan High School marching band played.

Lefty O'Doul's left its long-time spot on Geary Street by the cable cars in January 2017 after a dispute with the building's landlord.

Francis "Lefty" O'Doul was born in San Francisco in 1897.

He was two-time National League batting champion who was known as a colorful man about town, friend to Joe DiMaggio and an ambassador of baseball to Japan.

Associated Press
NEWS
Nick Mullens remains starter at QB for 49ers
RELATED STORY
ICYMI in NFL Week 8: Jaguars falling apart, on and off field
RELATED STORY
NFL will play game in Mexico City in 2019
RELATED STORY
Sherman: Rulemakers trying to make it impossible to play...
RELATED STORY
49ers have little to celebrate after 30-27 win over Lions
RELATED STORY
49ers hang on to beat Lions 30-27
RELATED STORY
Chiefs, 49ers heading in opposite directions through 3 weeks
RELATED STORY
Chiefs-Rams game moved from Mexico City to LA due to field
RELATED STORY
Rivers throws for 3 TDs as Chargers rally to beat 49ers
RELATED STORY
49ers lose QB Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending knee injury
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us