Long on Eagles having Wentz, Foles: It's really a dream

Omnisport
NEWS
News
365   //    15 Jul 2018, 06:35 IST
Carson Wentz (left) and Nick Foles (right)
Carson Wentz (left) and Nick Foles (right)

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long lauded quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Nick Foles.

Starting quarterback Wentz threw more touchdown passes per game than any other in the NFL in 2017. He was a favourite to win the MVP at one point and is one of the best young signal callers in the game – but he was not even at the helm when Philadelphia won the Super Bowl.

With third-year QB Wentz and backup Nick Foles, the Eagles are in the best position under center of any team to start the 2018 season.

That is not lost on anyone in the locker room and especially not on Long, who won his first Super Bowl with Philadelphia last season.

"It's really a dream, I mean, as far as having two unselfish, capable, explosive-type quarterbacks that can really light up the scoreboard," Long told Omnisport in an interview on Thursday as part of a promotion for all-you-can-eat chicken tenders and riblets at Applebees. 

The Eagles got a scare last season when they lost Wentz to a season-ending knee injury in week 14 against the Rams. Many counted Philadelphia out at that point, but Foles stepped up and led the team to a Super Bowl LII victory over the favoured Patriots.

Wentz is not guaranteed to be back for week one, but the Eagles are in a fortunate spot with Foles, a now Super Bowl-winning quarterback, at the helm, in addition to a strong roster, as Long pointed out.

"When I signed up with the Eagles, [I] and a few of us in free agency saw a roster as good as any roster in the league, depth-wise and talent-wise and that played out accordingly," Long said. "So as much as it is a quarterback thing, when Carson's out there doing amazing stuff, his team-mates are helping him."

It will be easy for some pundits to count out the Eagles in the early going once again this year as Wentz works his way back from injury and Foles may start as the main signal-caller from week one, but Philadelphia have already dealt with this situation.

Long said they have the depth not only with the quarterbacks, but every other position as well to once again excel this season.

"Once Nick shook the rust off he was absolutely killing it and our roster was just the same, really strong," Long said. "And we had a lot of injuries."

"We had depth all through our roster," he continued. "So it's not just the quarterback, but we had depth all around."

Contact Us Advertise with Us