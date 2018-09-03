Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mack bids Raider Nation farewell: I will cherish my time in Oakland forever

Omnisport
NEWS
News
90   //    03 Sep 2018, 07:49 IST
Khalil Mack
Khalil Mack

A day after being traded to the Chicago Bears in a stunning deal, Khalil Mack said goodbye to Oakland Raiders fans.

The 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year had held out the entire preseason as he sought a new long-term deal with Oakland.

The Raiders dealt Mack and a second-round draft pick to the Bears for four draft picks, including two first-round selections.

"Raider Nation the love you’ve shown my family and I for the past 4 years has been amazing we loved every minute of it!" Mack tweeted on Sunday.

"Unfortunately it has come to an end but I will cherish my time in Oakland forever and will forever have love for the Nation!"

The Bears then made Mack the highest paid defensive player in history, signing him to a six-year, $141million deal.

Earlier on Sunday, Raiders coach Jon Gruden addressed the trade, telling reporters: "It wasn't my goal to trade Khalil when we got here. One of the reasons I'm here is because of him."

Gruden also noted that the team will "be second-guessed until the cows come home on this. I understand that".

Omnisport
NEWS
