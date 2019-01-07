×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Maharashtra all set to host Khelo India Games

PTI
NEWS
News
6   //    07 Jan 2019, 16:47 IST

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) Maharashtra is all geared up to host the second edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, which will officially begin on January 9 in Pune, with "improved" sports infrastructure, including an upgraded shooting range.

Maharashtra Sports Minister Vinod Tawde Monday said competitions will take place in 18 different disciplines and over 900 athletes from the host state will take part in these Games.

"It is an honour for Maharashtra to host these games. We got some funds from the Centre and the state government also chipped in to refurbish sports infrastructure at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

"All the stadiums have been upgraded. Electronic and digital targets have been fitted at the shooting range," said the minister.

"Around 14,000 persons, including 9,000 sportspersons and 4,000 managers, will be coming for the Games. The accommodation of players has been made in good hotels in and around Pune and not in dormitories," said Tawde.

According to the minister, last year Maharashtra was ranked second.

"This time, those who were selected for Khelo India from the state (Maharashtra) got special training for 8 or 15 days depending on their discipline.

"Because of Khelo India, these sportspersons will be identified at a young age, get training and scholarship, which will benefit them in their career," added Tawde.

According to Tawde, today's young generation has become "cyber-slaves" and Khelo India in Maharashtra will start a "movement against cyber-slavery".

"We want to develop sports culture in school kids, college youth, so we have started appealing to schools and colleges to have one evening in a week as no gadget evening," the minister informed.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tawde also dwelt on the work done by his ministry.

"We have decided to grant 10 to 20 marks extra in the final exams for those who play school games and give 5 per cent reservation in government jobs for those who participate at national level competitions.

"Those who will win medals at the international level will be directly given jobs," he said.

Officials said since there are many teams for hockey, their matches have started here from Monday, so that they end by January 20.

They said while the Balewadi sports complex will be the main venue, archery will be held at the Army Sports Institute and girls hockey matches at the NDA hockey ground in Pune.

Football matches will be played at the Flame University ground and the police ground in Shivajinagar, the officials informed.

Ace shooter Tejaswini Sawant and athlete Rachita Mistry were present on the occasion.

It has already been announced that Youth Olympics gold medallists in shooting, Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary, as well as weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga, will be among the cream of India's young sporting talent competing at these Games

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Sports Ministry's assistance to NSFs dip, SAI shoots up...
RELATED STORY
4 Card games to play this Diwali
RELATED STORY
India' sporting heroes - Looking beyond
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India should not bid to host the 2032 Olympics
RELATED STORY
Koreas to inform IOC of intent to co-host 2032 Games
RELATED STORY
Shiffrin set to rush into new year after record-setting 2018
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Non-Olympic sports India has done well in
RELATED STORY
Greatest Indian runners of all time
RELATED STORY
3 Indian sportspersons who married players in the same sport
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: 5 incredible records broken by...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us