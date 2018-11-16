Mahomes hoping to ketchup to Heinz's touchdown target

Kansas City Chiefs qaurterback Patrick Mahomes

Second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already shown he has the bottle for the NFL and the ketchup-loving MVP candidate has now been promised a lifetime supply of Heinz sauce if he can break a record.

It was revealed earlier this week that the Kansas City Chiefs star has ketchup on everything from macaroni and cheese to steak, a quirk that grabbed the attention of Heinz, which Mahomes said was one of his favourite brands

The Pittsburgh-based company is famed for its '57 Varieties' slogan and tweeted to tell Mahomes that if he tossed 57 touchdowns in 2018, which would surpass Peyton Manning's single-season NFL record of 55, he would be rewarded with ketchup for life.

Mahomes is currently on pace for just under 50 passing touchdowns in his first year as the Chiefs' starter and in a mouth-watering clash on Monday he will face the Los Angeles Rams, who, like Kansas City, boast a 9-1 record.

Speaking about his ketchup obsession earlier this week, Mahomes told reporters: "I don't think it's that weird but I put it on my macaroni and cheese. People seem to think that's a weird thing.

"Some people think that's disgusting but it's good to me!"

Hey @patrickmahomes5, you give us 57 touchdowns, we’ll give you Heinz on your steak for life. https://t.co/UeZdmMZUnv — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) November 15, 2018