Mahomes makes NFL history with 50 TDs & 5,000 passing yards

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    31 Dec 2018, 05:55 IST
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made history when he became the second NFL player to ever throw for 50 touchdowns and 5,000 passing yards in a single season.

Mahomes achieved the feat in Kansas City's resounding 35-3 demolition of the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

The only other player to have 50 touchdowns and more than 5,000 passing yards in a year was Peyton Manning, who did so at age 37 in 2013.

Mahomes connected with Demarcus Robinson on a monstrous 89-yard touchdown to enter the record books.

The 23-year-old became the third player to hit 50 touchdowns in a season and sixth to throw for more than 5,000 yards.

Aside from Manning, New England Patriots veteran Tom Brady has thrown for exactly 50 touchdowns, and Manning, Brady, Matthew Stafford, Dan Marino, and Drew Brees have all thrown for 5,000 yards. 

Meanwhile, the Chiefs – who locked up the number one seed in the AFC – became the first team in NFL history to score 26-plus points in each game of the season.

Omnisport
NEWS
