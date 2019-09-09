Mahomes played through ankle sprain in Chiefs win - Reid

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes played through an ankle sprain in the Kansas City Chiefs' 40-26 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to head coach Andy Reid.

Mahomes appeared to suffer the injury with a little less than nine minutes to play in the second quarter after he ended up on the bottom of a pile in Sunday's NFL opener.

The reigning MVP and Chiefs quarterback was attended to by trainers and limped off the field, but re-entered the game moments later at TIAA Bank Field.

Mahomes completed 25 of his 33 passes for 378 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the victory.

"He said he's had [sprained] ankles before [from] basketball and so on,'' Reid told reporters afterwards.

"He felt comfortable going. I tried to keep a close eye on him as best I could. ... It didn't look like it was hindering him.''

Mahomes added: "Just got it taped up and was able to finish the game… definitely the adrenaline helped out of course, going out there and playing football.

"Obviously I wasn't as mobile as I usually am. The team helped me out," he continued.

"I told the trainers to just tape it out but they wanted to look at it. They gave me the okay and I was able to get back out there."

The Chiefs will take on the Oakland Raiders in week two action.