×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Manning focused on much-needed Giants win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    09 Nov 2018, 04:03 IST
manning-eli-11082018-getty-ftr.jpg
Eli Manning

Eli Manning does not feel any extra pressure when it comes to keeping his starting spot under center, but he does know the  New York Giants need to win.

The Giants have had extra time to prepare for their Monday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers (2-7), where two struggling teams go head-to-head.

New York have picked up only one win this season and improving that record is Manning's sole focus, despite speculation surrounding his future as the starting quarterback.

"There's urgency to get things going, for sure," Manning said on Thursday. "We have to get some wins. We have to get going.

"We want it. The team needs it for morale, for all of the hard work that we put in, the benefits of the work, to feel good about what we're doing." 

Giants coach Pat Schurmur has already confirmed Manning will start but challenged the veteran quarterback to make the decision easier for him by playing better.

"He's starting Monday. You guys roll with it how you want," Shurmur said. "With the idea that he is going to get us on a run here and there will be no decisions to be made.

"Part of the conversation was, 'We trust you, we're going to work with you, and we trust the fact that you are going to get us in there and help us win football games.'"

Manning was benched last season against the Oakland Raiders and, so far this year, he is completing 68.3 percent of his passes and averaging 268.3 yards per game.

He has thrown eight touchdowns and six interceptions and been sacked a staggering 31 times.

Omnisport
NEWS
Shepard says Giants have 'total faith' in Manning
RELATED STORY
I know I can play better – struggling Giants QB Manning
RELATED STORY
Giants finally finish a game to get 27-22 win over Texans
RELATED STORY
Redskins off to best start since 2008; Giants 1-7 again
RELATED STORY
Falcons heap further misery on Giants
RELATED STORY
Manning brothers show off impeccable comedic timing
RELATED STORY
Manning sees what Prescott knew: Dallas D looking disruptive
RELATED STORY
Prescott, Dallas D lead Cowboys to 20-13 win over Giants
RELATED STORY
Mahomes already chasing Manning and Brady
RELATED STORY
Ryan throws for 379 yards, Falcons beat Giants 23-20
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us