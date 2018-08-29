Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Mark Cavendish takes break from cycling with illness

Associated Press
NEWS
News
72   //    29 Aug 2018, 18:25 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Mark Cavendish will take an indefinite break from cycling after being diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr virus for the second time.

The British sprinter has won 30 Tour de France stages, putting him second in the all-time list, but last won a stage in 2016 and did not finish this year's race.

Cavendish says "I'm glad to now finally have some clarity as to why I haven't been able to perform at my optimum level."

In a statement issued by his Dimension Data team, he adds that he has "been advised to take a period of total rest in order to fully recover."

Cavendish was first diagnosed last year with Epstein-Barr, which can cause fatigue and inflammation in various parts of the body.

