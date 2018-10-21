×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Marquez wins Japanese MotoGP to secure championship title

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    21 Oct 2018, 11:40 IST
AP Image

MOTEGI, Japan (AP) — Honda rider Marc Marquez won the Japanese MotoGP on Sunday to secure the championship with three races left in the season.

Marquez took the lead with four laps to go and crossed the finish line in a time of 42 minutes, 36.438 seconds, 1.573 seconds ahead of Honda rider Cal Crutchlow. Alex Rins was third on a Suzuki, 1,720 seconds off the pace.

Marquez won for the eighth time this season to capture his fifth MotoGP world championship.

Pole sitter Andrea Dovizioso led for most of Sunday's race and could have denied Marquez the title with a win but crashed out of second place with two laps to go and ended up with no points.

Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi was fourth while Alvaro Bautista rounded out the top five on a Ducati.

Associated Press
NEWS
Marquez wins Thailand MotoGP to extend championship lead
RELATED STORY
Marquez wins Aragon MotoGP as Lorenzo crashes out on 1st lap
RELATED STORY
Dovizioso wins San Marino GP; Marquez extends MotoGP lead
RELATED STORY
Ducati's Lorenzo edges MotoGP champion Marquez in Austria
RELATED STORY
MotoGP champion Marquez edges Dovizioso for Austrian GP pole
RELATED STORY
MotoGP: British GP canceled after track deemed 'too unsafe'
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo takes San Marino pole in record lap, Marquez crashes
RELATED STORY
Andrea Dovizioso claims Czech MotoGP in 1-2 Ducati finish
RELATED STORY
American Nathan Chen wins Skate America men's title
RELATED STORY
5 most dominant athletes in sport for the week 18 April -...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us