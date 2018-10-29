×
Marrone shoulders responsibility for Jags quartet's brush with the law

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    29 Oct 2018, 00:36 IST
Doug Marrone - cropped
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone

Head coach Doug Marrone took responsibility for four Jacksonville Jaguars players being detained by police in London on Saturday, while quarterback Blake Bortles denied it impacted them in their Wembley loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Jags released a statement on Sunday confirming that four players that been "detained over restitution of a bill" at a bar while in the English capital, though they did not name the quartet.

Jacksonville were in London for their annual Wembley game and they suffered a 24-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to fall to a 3-5 record.

"I think it's about myself, and I've got to do a better job with the players," Marrone said at his news conference after the game.

"I mean, it starts with me. Whatever happens and whatever goes on, I'm responsible for it.

"So we're working on it, just like the statement said. I'm not really going to go into all of the specific details. We're still gathering information from it.

"Obviously before we start going on the field and performing better, we've got to take a good look at what we're doing all the other times, when we're in the building, out of the building and all of those things."

The Eagles defeat was a damaging loss for the Jags' hopes of returning to the postseason after they reached the AFC Championship Game in the previous campaign.

Bortles insisted the incident that led to the police being involved was not a factor in the game at Wembley.

"I don't think anything that happened over this weekend affected what happened today," he added.

"I think guys were locked in and ready to play, and we didn't get the job done."

Omnisport
NEWS
