Matthews: NFL 'out of control' protecting quarterbacks

Clay Matthews

Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews believes the NFL's emphasis on protecting quarterbacks is "getting out of control" after he was flagged for a crucial penalty in their tie with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings were trailing 29-21 with a minute and 45 seconds left at Lambeau Field when Matthews hit quarterback Kirk Cousins, who threw an interception on the play.

However, the pick was wiped out as the officials ruled Matthews picked Cousins up and drove him into the ground, resulting in a 15-yard penalty that kept the drive alive and allowed Minnesota to tie things up.

It had been believed that Matthews was flagged under the controversial new addition to the roughing-the-passer rule, which states defenders cannot put their full body weight on the quarterback. However, referee Tony Corrente clarified that was not the case after the game.

Vikings kicker Daniel Carlson missed three field goals including the prospective game-winner in overtime to ensure a tie, which was absolutely no comfort to Matthews.

"I mean, I don't even know where to start to be completely honest with you," he said. "There are so many emotions running through [me] as far as what a terrible call it was, but at the same time, I don't know what else to do.

"I don't know, you let me know. Did I put pressure on him? Because I thought I hit him within the waist to chest [area]. I got my head across, put my hands down and to call it at that point in the game is unbelievable.

"Last week, okay, shame on me, but this week - that's unbelievable and the worst part is, we'll probably send it in and you know what they are going to say - they'll find fault on me because they are going to agree with the refs.

"I don't know. It's a difficult call to call and you saw how it changed the game and I know there's an emphasis on protecting quarterbacks but it's gotten out of control now."

Meanwhile, a devastated Carlson said: "It feels terrible. I let my team down. Credit to them because they fought back time and time again. They gave me opportunities. It is disappointing for me personally.

"The team fought so hard. We expect to win that and I expect to make those kicks to win the game for the team."

Second-year running back Dalvin Cook was bemused by the stalemate, saying: "I actually didn't even know what was going on until I saw coach [Mike] Zimmer walk to the middle of the field, and then they said it was a tie."