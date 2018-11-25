×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Max Franz wins World Cup downhill in Lake Louise

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    25 Nov 2018, 04:05 IST
AP Image

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Being the first one to take the course, Max Franz had no idea if his run was particularly fast or podium worthy.

The Austrian racer watched and watched as racers tried to match his time. No one did.

Leading off, Franz turned in a blistering time Saturday to win the season-opening World Cup downhill. Franz finished in 1 minute, 46.18 seconds to hold off Christof Innerhofer of Italy by 0.28 seconds. Italy's Dominik Paris was third, 0.54 seconds back.

"I had a really good run. But I made a little bit of a mistake," Franz said. "It looks like it was a good line."

Franz said the weather slightly changed, with the wind picking up near the top of the course.

"I had the luck on my side today," he said. "It's a really great day."

This was the second career World Cup win for the 29-year-old Franz. He also won a downhill race in Italy nearly two years ago.

Franz began to believe his run was good enough to earn a spot on the podium after Swiss racer Beat Feuz wound up sixth. Feuz earned the crystal globe trophy a season ago for leading the downhill standings.

In recent weeks, Franz has been dealing with a knee issue. Coming into Lake Louise, he was unsure how it would hold up. But the first training run gave him confidence the knee was fine. The second training run provided a little more reassurance that he could push even more.

"My skiing looks pretty good," Franz said.

Innerhofer knew he had the speed to be on the podium after turning in the top time during Wednesday's training session. Racing second, Innerhofer was on pace to top Franz before losing time near the bottom.

"I knew my run was not bad and hoped for top-10," Innerhofer said. "Everyone says I'm the world champion in the training runs. Now I say it's time to go up in the race, too."

American Steven Nyman finished 11th, a spot ahead of teammate Bryce Bennett.

A super-G is set for Sunday before the men head to Beaver Creek, Colorado, for super-G, downhill and giant slalom races.

Associated Press
NEWS
Full speed ahead: Shiffrin envisions another busy schedule
RELATED STORY
Vonn all set to charge after ski racing's hallowed wins mark
RELATED STORY
Hirscher edges Kristoffersen to win World Cup slalom opener
RELATED STORY
Olympic champion Svindal sees '50-50 chance' of racing again
RELATED STORY
Shiffrin wins season-opening World Cup slalom by huge margin
RELATED STORY
Downhill racer Breezy Johnson out for season with torn ACL
RELATED STORY
Italy's Brignone wins giant slalom in Vermont; Shiffrin 4th
RELATED STORY
3 Indian sportspersons who married players in the same sport
RELATED STORY
Rugby League World Cup seeds: Aussies, England, NZ, Tonga
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Joey Logano wins 1st Cup Series championship
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us