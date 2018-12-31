×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mayweather stops Nasukawa in 1st round, flooring him 3 times

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    31 Dec 2018, 22:02 IST
AP Image

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — It took less than three minutes for Floyd Mayweather to knock down his Japanese kickboxer opponent Tenshin Nasukawa three times in a totally one-sided bout of exhibition boxing on New Year's Eve.

Nasukawa's father threw in the towel after 140 seconds of the first round on Monday as his 20-year-old son bravely teetered around the ring trying to get up.

It was a quick and definitive victory for the 41-year-old American. Mayweather was gracious in victory, hugging the weeping Nasukawa and calling him "still a great champion." Nasukawa, however, barely landed a clean punch against the vastly more experienced Mayweather.

The rules for the three-round contest — organized by The Rizin Fighting Federation and held at Saitama Super Arena on the northern outskirts of Tokyo — were no kicking allowed and no official record of the match.

Mayweather said: "Tenshin is still undefeated. I'm still undefeated."

Mayweather has won all 50 of his pro fights, while Nasukawa has an undefeated record in kickboxing and mixed martial arts.

"It's all about having fun," Mayweather told reporters after the fight, praising Nasukawa as a "young hungry lion."

The Mayweather-Nasukawa bout culminated an evening of more than a dozen fights, streamed by FITE for a fee, but not in the U.S. Fuji TV was the broadcaster in Japan.

Mayweather, who hadn't fought since beating UFC star Conor McGregor more than a year ago, said he was retired and came to Tokyo to give an opportunity to a younger fighter like Nasukawa.

Advertisement

"I told Tenshin to 'hold your head up high,'" Mayweather said.

Nasukawa said after the bout that he was grateful for the experience and that he had learned a lot.

Fans — and possibly Nasukawa himself — appeared taken back that Mayweather showed little mercy in the exhibition.

"He is first class," Nasukawa said.

___

Follow Yuri Kageyama on Twitter at https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Associated Press
NEWS
Mayweather to fight Japanese kickboxer Nasukawa in December
RELATED STORY
Mayweather promises entertainment, not a knockout, in Japan
RELATED STORY
Mayweather opponent looks for real fight not entertainment
RELATED STORY
Mayweather says he will hold exhibition with Japanese star
RELATED STORY
Column: Mayweather takes a hit for The Money Team
RELATED STORY
No deal: Mayweather says he never agreed to bout in Japan
RELATED STORY
Mayweather's exhibition vs. Japanese kickboxer back on
RELATED STORY
Patriots beat Jets 38-3, clinch 1st-round bye, No. 2 seed
RELATED STORY
On again? Mayweather says he and Pacquiao will fight
RELATED STORY
Alvarez stops Fielding in 3rd round for 3rd division title
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us