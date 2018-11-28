Yasin Merchant and Mukund Bharadia waltz into final of snooker tournament

Yasin Merchant

Yasin Merchant of the Khar Gymkhana and Mukund Bharadia of the Cricket Club of India Wednesday breezed into the snooker final of the BSAM Maharashtra State Senior Snooker & Billiards Selection (leg-2) Championship here.

In the semi-final, Merchant,a former two-time Asian snooker champion, potted steadily and fluently to outplay Anand Raghuvanshi of the Hindu Gymkhana 4-0 (55-46, 68-59, 78-9 and 69-37 to take his place in the summit round.

Bharadia also enjoyed a good run of the balls and breezed past Shivam Arora of the Khar Gymkhana by a 4-1 margin in the other semi-final.

He quickly won the first three frames to take a 3-0 lead, but lost the fourth, before winning the fifth to complete a 87-53, 75-55, 64-33, 56-78 and 66-1 win.

Earlier, CCI's Sparsh Pherwanis fantastic winning streak came to a grinding halt as he succumbed to the crafty play of Yasin Merchant, who clinched an authoritative 4-1 win in a quarter-final encounter.

Semi-finals Results: Yasin Merchant (Khar Gymkhana) beat Anand Raghuvanshi (Hindu Gymkhana) 4-0 (55-46, 68-59, 78(38,39)-9, 69-37); Mukund Bharadia (CCI) beat Shivam Arora (Khar Gymkhana) 4-1 (87-53, 75-55, 64-33, 56(37)-78(40), 66(35)-1.

Quarter-finals Results: Yasin Merchant (Khar Gymkhana) beat Sparsh Pherwani (CCI) 4-1 (60-33, 52(41)-12, 18-60(41), 71(47)-14, 83(53)-14); Shivam Arora (Khar Gymkhana) beat Krieshh Gurbaxani (Khar Gymkhana) 4-0 (80(51)-22, 64-49, 87(46)-04, 68(37)-35); Mukund Bharadia (CCI) beat Mayank Bhavsar (KVSC) 4-1 (24-63, 67-20, 62(30)-32, 62-30, 57-20); Anand Raghuvanshi (Hindu Gymkhana) beat Nikhil Ootam (CCI) 4-3 (58-17, 54(33)-63(35), 24-71, 69(61)-12, 21-60, 70-17, 63-30)