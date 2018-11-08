×
Michigan State getting 2 new trustees amid Nassar fallout

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    08 Nov 2018, 19:15 IST
AP Image

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Voters backed two new Democrats for the Michigan State University Board of Trustees as the school continues to deal with the fallout from sexual assaults by the now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar .

Unofficial results show Michigan State graduates Brianna Scott and Kelly Tebay were the top vote-getters Tuesday for two open seats on the East Lansing school's eight-member board.

Scott, an attorney, says she looks forward to "restoring the trust, integrity and pride back to MSU." Tebay, who works for the United Way, says she hopes to change the distrust in the board.

Republicans Mitch Lyons and Brian Breslin didn't seek re-election. The board will have a 6-2 Democratic majority.

Nassar also worked for USA Gymnastics , which trains Olympians. He is imprisoned for molesting athletes and possessing child pornography .

Associated Press
NEWS
