Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Michigan State president disparaged lawyers, victim in email

Michigan State president disparaged lawyers, victim in email

Associated Press
NEWS
News 14 Jun 2018, 04:14 IST
5
AP Image

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University's interim president criticized lawyers who represent Larry Nassar's assault victims and suggested that the first woman to go public with her accusations was probably getting a "kickback" from her attorney, according to emails.

John Engler's remarks were made to another university official in April, a month before Michigan State agreed to a $500 million settlement with hundreds of women and girls who said they were sexually assaulted by Nassar, a campus sports doctor now serving decades in prison. The Chronicle of Higher Education and Detroit Free Press reported on the emails Wednesday.

Engler, a former Michigan governor, had an email exchange with Carol Viventi, a Michigan State vice president and special counsel. The emails followed allegations at a stormy public meeting that Engler was trying to pay off a woman without her lawyer's input.

"The survivors now are being manipulated by trial lawyers who in the end will each get millions of dollars more than any of individual survivors with the exception of Denhollander who is likely to get kickback from Manley for her role in the trial lawyer manipulation," Engler said, misspelling attorney John Manly's name.

Engler was referring to Rachael Denhollander, of Louisville, Kentucky, who identified herself as a victim to the Indianapolis Star in 2016. She has repeatedly criticized Michigan State's response to the Nassar scandal.

Michigan State spokeswoman Emily Gerkin Guerrant didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Engler's email.

Engler "can't conceive that I would do what I've done because it's right, not because I'm getting something from it. I truly pity him. What a sad way to live," Denhollander said in response.

Brian Mosallam, a member of the Michigan State governing board, suggested that Engler should move on. Engler was hired by trustees after Lou Anna Simon suddenly resigned in January.

"Rachael Denhollander is an inspiration for her courage and bravery to speak up and the example of leadership that Engler should follow rather than criticize out of jealousy and spite," Mosallam said.

Dianne Byrum, another member of the governing board, issued a statement saying the emails were "completely unacceptable and tone deaf" and Engler should publicly apologize for them.

Michigan State agrees to pay $500M to settle Nassar claims
RELATED STORY
Michigan State trustee calls for culture change after Nassar
RELATED STORY
The Latest: MSU president says settlement helps healing
RELATED STORY
$500M settlement in Nassar case won't be shared equally
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Nassar victims to get ESPYS courage award
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Former USA Gymnastics president takes the Fifth
RELATED STORY
Larson trying for 4 straight wins at Michigan
RELATED STORY
Kurt Busch wins pole at Michigan, second of season
RELATED STORY
Clint Bowyer wins rain-shortened race at Michigan
RELATED STORY
Michigan lawmakers advance legislation on mandated reporters
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us