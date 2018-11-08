×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Milan-Cortina 2026 bid moves forward without gov't funding

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    08 Nov 2018, 18:26 IST
AP Image

ROME (AP) — IOC president Thomas Bach has given his blessing for Milan's and Cortina d'Ampezzo's bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics to move forward without funding from the Italian government.

The candidacy is being supported exclusively — financially at least — by the regional governments of Lombardy and Veneto.

Concluding two days of meetings in Rome on Thursday, Bach says "this candidature is very strong because it reflects the reforms of Olympic Agenda 2020. ... The guarantees which have been expressed by Lombardy and Veneto are very important to secure the overall candidature. That is well appreciated by the IOC."

Italy Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said last month the government will send a letter of support for the bid to the International Olympic Committee "but as government we won't provide one euro — neither for direct or indirect costs."

Calgary and Stockholm are also bidding for the 2026 Games.

Associated Press
NEWS
Stockholm city government deal threatens 2026 Olympics bid
RELATED STORY
With Turin out, Italy moves forward with Milan-Cortina bid
RELATED STORY
Sapporo ends bid for 2026 Winter Olympics
RELATED STORY
IOC drops Turkish city Erzurum from 2026 Olympic bid race
RELATED STORY
Milan, Turin, Cortina to launch joint bid for 2026 Olympics
RELATED STORY
Sapporo expected to drop out of 2026 Winter Olympic bid race
RELATED STORY
IOC approves 3 candidate bids for 2026 Winter Olympics
RELATED STORY
Funding India's sport transformation
RELATED STORY
Rakhimov elected to run amateur boxing despite IOC criticism
RELATED STORY
CAS clears candidate for controversial boxing body election
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us