Millican gets second straight Top Fuel win at NHRA in Joliet

Associated Press
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 07:35 IST
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Clay Millican beat Leah Pritchett to earn his second consecutive win in Top Fuel at the JEGS Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway on Sunday.

Millican got past Pritchett with a winning pass of 3.894 seconds at 289.32 mph in the final round. It was Millican's second victory of the year and third of his career.

"It took me 19 years to get that first (win), then less than a year to that second one and less than two weeks to get the third," Millican said. "I like this trend. This place is really special and my team gave me such a good car. It was pretty cool to have the team pull together and just keep turning those win lights on."

Robert Hight (Funny Car), Jeg Coughlin Jr. (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) also won their categories.

Hight, the defending Funny Car world champion, got his first win of the season and 42nd of his career with a run of 4.073 at 310.63 in his Chevrolet Camaro. Coughlin earned his 59th career victory and first since 2014 after going 6.574 at 210.67 in the final round in his Camaro. Smith got his first of the year and 19th overall with a 6.816 at 195.87.

