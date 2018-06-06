Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Missy Franklin to return to swimming at European meets

Missy Franklin to return to swimming at European meets

Associated Press
NEWS
News 06 Jun 2018, 23:05 IST
11
AP Image

Five-time Olympic swimming champion Missy Franklin is planning to return from double shoulder surgery at upcoming meets in France and Spain.

It will mark the first time that the American competes since the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Franklin is entered in the 50-, 100- and 200-meter backstroke and the 100 and 200 free for Mare Nostrum meets in Canet, France, this weekend and Barcelona next week.

Earlier this year, Franklin left the University of California in Berkeley and relocated to the University of Georgia, where she is pursuing a psychology degree.

At the 2012 London Olympics, Franklin won two individual golds, two relay golds and a relay bronze.

At the 2016 Rio Games, she won one relay gold.

Franklin missed all of last year after surgeries on both shoulders.

Olympian sues USA Swimming, saying it failed to protect her
RELATED STORY
India' sporting heroes - Looking beyond
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Olympian says USA Swimming should be accountable
RELATED STORY
Originally Aboriginal: History meets culture at CWG...
RELATED STORY
Funding India's sport transformation
RELATED STORY
5 best gold wins for Indians at CWG 2018
RELATED STORY
FANTASY PLAYS: WRs with potential to break out in third year
RELATED STORY
A rivalry beyond the shores of UK - Screening of...
RELATED STORY
Busch dominates again to win Xfinity Series race at Pocono
RELATED STORY
Bengaluru FC's Roca 'N' Rolla
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...