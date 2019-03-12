×
MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrested in South Florida

Associated Press
NEWS
News
26   //    12 Mar 2019, 09:42 IST
AP Image

MIAMI (AP) — Mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor has been arrested in South Florida for stealing the cellphone of someone who was trying to take his photo, authorities said.

According to a Miami Beach police report, the 30-year-old McGregor was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with robbery and criminal mischief. An attorney for McGregor called the altercation "minor" and said the popular fighter would cooperate with authorities.

McGregor was leaving the Fontainebleau Miami Beach shortly after 5 a.m. Monday when a 22-year-old man attempted to take a picture of McGregor, the police report said. Police said McGregor slapped the phone out of the man's hand and then stomped on it several times. McGregor then grabbed the phone and left the area, the report said. Police later found McGregor at his local address.

McGregor was released Monday night after posting $12,500 bond.

"Last evening Conor McGregor was involved in a minor altercation involving a cellphone that resulted in a call to law enforcement," Samuel J. Rabin Jr., a Miami-based attorney representing McGregor, said in a statement. "Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation."

McGregor, who's from Ireland, is the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion and one of the biggest draws in MMA. He returned to UFC last fall after a hiatus during which he made his boxing debut, a loss to Floyd Mayweather. He was suspended from UFC for six months and fined $50,000 for a brawl after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October.

Associated Press
NEWS
