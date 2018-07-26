Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

MMA star Conor McGregor back in court amid melee plea talks

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    26 Jul 2018, 09:37 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.

The 30-year-old Irish fighter is expected to be joined Thursday in Brooklyn by his 25-year-old friend and co-defendant Cian (KEE'-uhn) Cowley.

Video showed what appeared to be McGregor hurling a hand truck at a bus full of fighters after a news conference for the UFC 223 event at Brooklyn's Barclays Center in April.

Two fighters hurt by broken glass were unable to compete.

McGregor has expressed regret, saying after his last court appearance in June that he understood the seriousness of the matter and hoped to resolve it soon.

Last week, he attended the World Cup final as Russian President Vladimir Putin's guest.

Associated Press
NEWS
MMA star McGregor says he regrets Brooklyn melee
RELATED STORY
Cormier stops heavyweight Miocic to win 2nd UFC title belt
RELATED STORY
Lawyers: Nassar attacked in prison, deserves resentencing
RELATED STORY
1 of 2 charged in stadium banner protest pleads guilty
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: No dope shame but needles could...
RELATED STORY
Guatemalan pleads guilty in crash that killed Colts player
RELATED STORY
Tour riders sprayed with tear gas amid protest by farmers
RELATED STORY
IOC leader happy with shrinking 2026 Winter Olympic contest
RELATED STORY
Why "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar" is still relevant in 2018
RELATED STORY
The Superfight: Champions Cormier, Miocic collide at UFC 226
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us