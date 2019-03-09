×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

More horsepower, downforce greet Cup Series at Phoenix

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    09 Mar 2019, 03:46 IST
AP Image

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Joey Logano was fresh off the hauler in qualifying trim at ISM Raceway when he turned a lap in his No. 22 Ford that would have landed him squarely on the pole a year ago.

With plenty of room to spare.

The first showcase of NASCAR's new rules package on shorter tracks is taking place this weekend, and neither Logano nor anybody else seems to know what to expect. But with 750 horsepower and increased downforce, the early speed that everyone showed Friday came with a knowing nod.

"You can hustle the heck out of the car," said Logano, who won last week at Las Vegas, one of the intermediate tracks where the Cup Series engines are held down to 550 horsepower.

"I was huffing and puffing after a couple of laps," Logano said. "I've never gone around this track that fast before. I haven't been behind another car, or ahead of another car, and I can't tell what it's going to be like tomorrow in practice. Just kind of unsure what it will look like."

Same with Sunday's race, for that matter.

"This will be one of the major track position races of the year," said Denny Hamlin, who began his weekend on a golf course with a good omen: his second career hole-in-one. "How can your weekend go bad from that point? But you're going to have to qualify well and have good restarts, because after that, it's going to be extremely tough to make up a lot of positions."

The extra horsepower means wheel spin will be an issue for the first time this season, and that has the potential to make restarts exciting. The cool weather that arrived with the teams this weekend is further boosting power.

"It was fun having the horsepower back with a lot more downforce," said Michael McDowell, the driver of the No. 34 Ford for Front Row Motorsports. "You had to really push yourself to go fast. Just muscle memory, you're used to lifting points and brake points. But it was fun."

Advertisement

The increased horsepower also will be featured at road courses and other short tracks, and Daniel Hemric said it makes things "so much more demanding on the drivers." That's a welcome change for those who would rather have an opportunity to showcase their talent.

Kyle Busch won last year's playoff race at Phoenix, and so far his Joe Gibbs Racing team has been on the leading curve in figuring out this year's rules package. And while everyone is back to square one this weekend, after just one practice Busch already likes what he sees.

"The speed, any time you put downforce on cars, you'll go faster," he said. "I'm not sure what the tire difference is, (but) I feel as though the speed comes from the throttle time and the grip, and the amount of speed you're carrying through mid-corner keeps your speeds up all around."

___

Full AP NASCAR coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NASCAR

Associated Press
NEWS
Column: New NASCAR rules package gets early passing grade
RELATED STORY
Busch Brothers headlining NASCAR's West Coast swing
RELATED STORY
NASCAR moving away from restrictor plates, not pack racing
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch wins Xfinity race in 2OT, can chase weekend sweep
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Logano holds off Keselowski for Vegas NASCAR win
RELATED STORY
Joey Logano holds off Brad Keselowski for Vegas NASCAR win
RELATED STORY
NASCAR tries to end slide with push for more exciting racing
RELATED STORY
5 prominent athletes who have played more than one professional sport
RELATED STORY
Column: Roger Penske remains captain of motorsports
RELATED STORY
HS football in Mexico City to include college choices
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us