MotoGP champion Marquez edges Dovizioso for Austrian GP pole

22   //    11 Aug 2018, 19:50 IST
AP Image

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Defending MotoGP champion Marc Marquez edged Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso by 0.002 seconds in qualifying on Saturday to take pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix.

Honda rider Marquez timed 1 minute, 23.241 seconds for his 49th career pole, and fourth of the season. Marquez is chasing his first victory in Austria since the event returned to the calendar in 2016.

Dovizioso's teammate Jorge Lorenzo was 0.135 behind in third to complete the front row for Sunday's race.

Qualifying ended in disappointment for Yamaha with Maverick Vinales placing 11th and six-time world champion Valentino Rossi missing out on Q2 and finishing in 14th.

Chasing his fifth championship, Marquez leads the overall standings after 10 of 19 races with 181 points, ahead of Rossi with 132 and Dovizioso with 113.

