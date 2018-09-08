My aim is to win gold in Olympic Games: Tracy Darlong

Agartala, Sep 8 (PTI) Tripura kickboxer Tracy Darlong who won gold medal in the 'Francaise Savate Championship' Saturday said her aim is to win gold in Olympic Games.

The 20-year-old Darlong was felicitated by Tripura Tribal Welfare minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia at an event organised by the Darlong Students Union here for winning gold in kickboxing in 55kg category in the 'Francaise Savate Championship' which was held in Chandigarh recently.

"I have been playing different games and sports in my village since childhood. There are many children who play games in the village. I am just another player like them. My aim now is to now win gold in Olympic Games", she said.

Jamatia said the Tripura government would do whatever is possible to encourage young sportspersons like her (Darlong).

"It is very admirable that Darlong has brought laurel for our state hailing from a humble family. We shall provide all the support she needs", the minister said.

Darlong's mother Biakveli an ASHA worker at 82 mile village in Dhalai district of Tripura, who attended the felicitation function said she had to sell all her jewellery to fund her daughter's trip to Chandigarh.

"We are facing severe fund crunch, but I will do everything to see my daughter fulfil her dreams," Biakveli said.

Darlong's coach Pinaki Chakraborty said she has won gold at the WAKO India Junior National Kickboxing Championship at Pune, the 15th National Muay Thai Championship in 2014, the WAKO India Senior National Kickboxing Championship and the National Amateur Muay Thai Championship in 2016.

Chakraborty said he is hopeful of success Darlong in the 2024 Olympics.

Savate and kickboxing are not included in the list of sports for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "But it is expected that both the game would be included in the 2024 Olympics," he said.

Darlong is now preparing for her next muaythay championship scheduled to be held in Bangalore in October this year