NASCAR results at Michigan: Joey Logano gets second win of season in overtime finish
Joey Logano came out on top Monday at the Firekeepers Casino 400.
Logano got his second win of the season at Michigan International Speedway, edging out Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. It was his 23rd career cup victory and third at Michigan.
CHECKERED FLAG: @joeylogano holds off the field in overtime to win his second 🏁 of the season! pic.twitter.com/fo6bly0BhJ— #NASCARSalutes (@NASCAR) June 11, 2019
Logano held off Busch in overtime to secure the win.
Joey Logano holds off Kurt Busch! Retweet to congratulate the No. 22 team on their WIN in Michigan. pic.twitter.com/1dfs8mW2Up— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 11, 2019
Logano clearly had the best car, as he led for 163 of the race's 203 laps. Kevin Harvick, who finished in seventh, led the second-most laps (15).
The race was initially scheduled for Sunday but had to be pushed back a day because of poor weather.
NASCAR results at Michigan International Speedway
1. Joey Logano
2. Kurt Busch
3. Martin Truex Jr.
4. Daniel Suarez
5. Kyle Busch
6. Brad Keselowski
7. Kevin Harvick
8. Ryan Newman
9. Ryan Blaney
10. Alex Bowman
11. Denny Hamlin
12. Daniel Hemric
13. Paul Menard
14. Kyle Larson
15. Jimmie Johnson
16. Chris Buescher
17. Aric Almirola
18. William Byron
19. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
20. Chase Elliott
21. Matt Dibenedetto
22. Ty Dillon
23. Corey Lajoie
24. Matt Tifft
25. Ryan Preece
26. Austin Dillon
27. Michael McDowell
28. Bubba Wallace
29. Landon Cassill
30. Garrett Smithley
31. Erik Jones
32. Quin Houff
33. Josh Bilicki
34. David Ragan
35. Clint Bowyer
36. Kyle Weatherman