NASCAR results at Pocono: Kyle Busch comes away with win at Pocono 400

Omnisport
NEWS
News
03 Jun 2019, 03:06 IST
Busch-Kyle-USNews-060219-ftr-getty
Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch took home the checkered flag Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

Busch led 79 laps and came away with the win at the Pocono 400. Brad Keselowski followed Busch across the finish line while Erik Jones placed third.

It was Busch’s 55th career cup series win and his fourth victory of the year.

Kyle Larson was the winner of both Stage 1 and 2. He entered the race with just one stage win in 2019.

Martin Truex Jr. struggled with engine troubles and completed just 91 laps. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s race also ended early.

Chase Elliott and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top five with a fourth and fifth place finish, respectively.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup results at Pocono

  1. Kyle Busch
  2. Brad Keselowski 
  3. Erik Jones
  4. Chase Elliott
  5. Clint Bowyer
  6. Denny Hamlin
  7. Joey Logano
  8. Daniel Suarez
  9. William Byron 
  10. Aric Almirola 
  11. Kurt Busch 
  12. Ryan Blaney
  13. Daniel Hemric
  14. Chris Buescher 
  15. Alex Bowman
  16. Ryan Newman
  17. Matt DiBenedetto
  18. Paul Menard
  19. Jimmie Johnson 
  20. Michael McDowell
  21. Bubba Wallace
  22. Kevin Harvick
  23. Ryan Preece
  24. Ross Chastain
  25. Bayley Currey
  26. Kyle Larson
  27. Ty Dillon
  28. Reed Sorenson
  29. Quin Houff
  30. David Ragan 
  31. Landon Cassill
  32. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. Matt Tifft
  34. JJ Yeley
  35. Martin Truex Jr.
  36. Corey Lajoie
  37. Austin Dillon

 

