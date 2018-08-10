Asian Games 2018: Neeraj Chopra named India's flag-bearer for opening ceremony

Neeraj Chopra

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was today named the Indian contingent's flag-bearer for the Asian Games opening ceremony to be held on August 18 in Jakarta.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra made the announcement today during the send-off ceremony organized for the contingent. The Games will be held from August 18 to September 2 in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang.

The 20-year-old Neeraj is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion and won a gold in the Savo Games in Finland last month.

Neeraj had won the gold medal in the Asian Athletic championships in 2017 with a throw of 85.23 meters. He had also bagged a gold in the 2016 IAAF World U-20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland. Neeraj is one of India's brightest medal prospects at the Games and such a decorated career justifies the decision to make the 20-year-old the flag bearer, something which he will certainly be looking forward to. The young javelin thrower has consistently performed well and made the nation proud time and again. This is a fitting reward for all his achievements.

Former Hockey captain Sardar Singh was India's flag-bearer at the 2014 Asian Games.

Indian athletes had won 57 medals, comprising 11 gold, 10 silver, and 36 bronze medals in the previous edition at Incheon, South Korea. India is sending in a relatively larger contingent to Jakarta and sports enthusiasts across the country will be hoping that their heroes can bring in even more medals this time around. With just a few days left for the mega-event, the excitement levels are just way too high.

