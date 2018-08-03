Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Netherlands knock England out of women's field hockey WCup

Associated Press
News
03 Aug 2018
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Defending champions the Netherlands beat host England 2-0 Thursday to advance to the semifinals at the women's field hockey World Cup.

Danny Kerry's England side was outclassed by the tournament favorites in London, with Lidewij Welten and Laurien Leurink scoring the goals in a one-sided quarterfinal.

The Netherlands face Australia in the last four on Saturday, while Ireland, which beat India in Thursday's other quarterfinal, plays Spain.

The Dutch had 11 shots — and England none — in the first half and went ahead at the Lee Valley Hockey Center with just over a minute of the first period remaining.

Welten claimed the goal with a first-time finish through the legs of goalkeeper Maddie Hinch at the end of a flowing team move.

England could have fallen behind earlier when Caia van Maasakker hit the crossbar from a penalty corner, before Hinch denied the rebound.

Suzy Petty then hacked off the line following a goal scramble to prevent England falling behind in the second quarter.

The seven-time world champions were not to be denied for long and duly doubled their advantage in the opening stages of the second half.

Leurink added the finishing touch this time, slotting into an unguarded net from close range after Frederique Matla drew England goalkeeper Hinch before squaring the ball.

The second goal gave the Dutch the cushion their play deserved and they progressed with relative ease as England offered little in response, managing just one shot at goal.

Earlier, Ireland progressed to the semifinals for the first time following a shootout victory over India.

A tight match ended goalless before Ireland booked a place in the last four with a 3-1 penalty success.

Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran denied three of India's four attempts, allowing Chloe Watkins to convert the decisive penalty.

