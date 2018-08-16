New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Following are the top and expected stories at 1730 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Abu Dhabi Masters Chess.

*Asian Games updates.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-WADEKAR-OBIT

Ajit Wadekar: A captain on the field, perfect gentleman off it

By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Ajit Wadekar did not possess the princely demeanour of Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi but with his middle-class grit coupled with pragmatic thinking, he scripted one of the most glorious chapters in Indian cricket history.

SPO-WADEKAR-3RD LD TRIBUTES

Adieu Wadekar: cricketers pay homage to 'father figure'

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) A man who didn't just shape careers but also touched lives -- Ajit Wadekar meant many things to the many cricketers he played with and led, mentored as a manager and moulded as a selector.

SPO-GEETA-INTERVIEW

Lost focus due to injury, movie: Geeta Phogat

By Aparajita Upadhyay

Vijayanagar, Aug 16 (PTI) Veteran Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat says the razzmatazz of a Bollywood blockbuster on her life and a prolonged injury break took away her focus from the sport and she is now trying to recover lost ground.

SPO-ASIAD-SHOOT-ABHISHEK

Lawyer-cum-shooter not perturbed by int'l debut at Asian Games

By Abhishek Hore

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The upcoming Asian Games, the world's biggest multi-sport event after the Olympics, will be Abhishek Verma's first brush with international shooting, but the thought and the task that awaits do not unnerve the lawyer-cum-marksman.

SPO-WADEKAR-BCCI

BCCI condoles demise of Wadekar, calls him "renaissance man" of Indian cricket

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The BCCI today condoled the demise of former captain Ajit Wadekar, calling him the "renaissance man" of Indian cricket whose departure has left a big void.

SPO-ASIAD-PAES

Is Paes coming to Asian Games? Indian captain Zeeshan Ali has no clue

By Bharat Sharma

Palembang, Aug 16 (PTI) The Indian tennis contingent arrived here today for the Asian Games but the biggest name in the squad, Leander Paes, was conspicuous by his absence.

SPO-DULEEP-PREVIEW

Duleep Trophy kicks off domestic season

Dindigul, Aug 16 (PTI) The 2018-19 domestic season begins here tomorrow with the Duleep Trophy, which will provide a platform to the aspirants to shine and challenge the established names, who are away on national duties.

SPO-ADVANI-ELECTIONS

Ace cueist Pankaj Advani to contest KSBA Election

Bengaluru, Aug 16 (PTI) Ace cueist Pankaj Advani is the latest big name to take the plunge in sports administration and is all set to contest for the joint secretary's post in the upcoming Karnataka State Billiards Association (KSBA) elections