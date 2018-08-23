Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

New helmet rules have Brady, at 41, planning for next season

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    23 Aug 2018, 00:19 IST
AP Image

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady is breaking in a new helmet this exhibition season, yet another sign the 41-year-old quarterback is planning to play in 2019.

Brady's old helmet is among the models being phased out by the NFL because tests showed it is not as effective at protecting against concussions. The new rules take effect next season, but Brady used a compliant helmet in last week's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles instead of the one he has had through most of his NFL career.

Brady says he's still tweaking the new model to make sure the mask allows for the same comfort and peripheral vision as the one he's used to. The most visible difference for fans is that it has a panel in front instead of solid plastic.

The quarterback says he asked his teammates if he looked younger or faster in it. "They said yes, so I might keep it," Brady says.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press
NEWS
Giants minicamp ends with helmet-swinging scuffle
RELATED STORY
Brady sharp in preseason debut as Patriots top Eagles 37-20
RELATED STORY
FANTASY PLAYS: Essentials for drafting the right 2018 squad
RELATED STORY
Eagles face Patriots again, this time in preseason
RELATED STORY
Record Everest climber returns, already planning next trip
RELATED STORY
FANTASY PLAYS: Busts not necessarily awful, just expensive
RELATED STORY
Titans, Eagles lead NFL with most lowering-head penalties
RELATED STORY
Notre Dame defense stronger, deeper in Lea's second season
RELATED STORY
Penn State looking for next set of stars to sustain success
RELATED STORY
Rossi wins at Pocono in race marred by violent wreck
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us