Newton left frustrated by shoulder injury as Panthers lose again

Cam Newton is unsure if he will play in the Carolina Panthers' final two games of the regular season and says there is "no magical surgery" to repair his shoulder injury.

The quarterback struggled as the Panthers slumped to a 12-9 defeat to the New Orleans Saints on Monday, with the result all-but ending their slim hopes of making the playoffs.

Newton admits he is still in the dark as to what damage he has done to his right shoulder after the Panthers suffered a sixth consecutive defeat.

The 2015 NFL MVP said: "There is no magical surgery. It's just time. I’ve been hearing that since the injury happened.

"I have tried and done everything. I think the frustration, like I said before, comes when no matter what you do - you can rub magic dust on it, go to this or that person, have the placebo things done where you think certain things are what they are and you come out and you're still the same."

He added: "I wish I could say what the injury is because I don't really know what it is either.

"No matter how much you push, no matter how much you ice, the anti-inflammatories you take. Trust me, I've done it. Acupuncture, massages. There's not a night that goes by without me getting some type of work done on my arm. You just don't have the strength.

"From the range of motion, you work on the range of motion then come game time and you never know how the game can play out. Of course you try to stay under 25-30 throws, but if you surpass that or you get hit on it, or you have to run, or you get tackled and fall on your shoulder, certain things happen."

Asked if he feels he should continue to play with the injury, he said: "That's not on me."

"I guess we'll have to have that conversation if we have that conversation. I'm not looking forward to that conversation."