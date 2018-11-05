×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Newton, McCaffrey lead Panthers past Bucs 42-28

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    05 Nov 2018, 03:06 IST
AP Image

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cam Newton completed 19 of 25 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, Christian McCaffrey racked up 157 yards from scrimmage and scored twice and the Carolina Panthers built an early lead and held on to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 42-28 for their 10th straight home win Sunday.

Newton threw TD passes of 19 yards to Curtis Samuel and 17 yards to Greg Olsen, the seventh straight game he has thrown for at least two touchdowns. McCaffrey had 17 carries for 79 yards and five catches for 78 yards and turned in the play of the game when he leaped over a defender after a reception in the flat and kept going, turning it into a 32-yard gain.

The Panthers (6-2) scored touchdowns on five straight possessions during the first half to build a commanding 35-7 lead before the Buccaneers battled back to within a touchdown early in the fourth quarter behind Ryan Fitzpatrick.

But the return of "Fitzmagic" wasn't enough as Newton made it a two-possession game when he found Samuel, who made a leaping grab in the end zone with 9:10 left in the game. It was the second-year wide receiver's second TD of the game. He also scored on a 33-yard reverse.

Fitzpatrick, who started in place of the turnover-prone Jameis Winston for Tampa Bay (3-5), finished with 243 yards passing and four touchdowns — two each to Adam Humphries and O.J. Howard.

But Fitzpatrick also had a key interception on the game's second possession leading to Carolina's first touchdown of the game, a 1-yard run by fullback Alex Armah. He was also picked off late in the fourth quarter by rookie cornerback Donte Jackson, sealing the win.

NATIONAL ANTHEM

Panthers safety Eric Reid took a knee during the national anthem to protest racial and social injustice.

INJURIES

Buccaneers: None reported.

Panthers: Reid left in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury, but returned to the game.

UP NEXT

Buccaneers: Host Washington on Sunday.

Panthers: Play four of their next five games on the road, beginning Thursday night at Pittsburgh.

___

For more NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Associated Press
NEWS
Newton, defense lead Panthers past Cowboys 16-8
RELATED STORY
Newton scores 3 TDs, Panthers defeat Ravens 36-21
RELATED STORY
D.J. Moore latest playmaker to emerge for balanced Panthers
RELATED STORY
Eagles back to underdogs after 21-17 loss to Panthers
RELATED STORY
Panthers again have to deal with life without Olsen
RELATED STORY
Rams rally to beat Packers to stay unbeaten
RELATED STORY
Falcons' Kazee ejected for hit on Panthers QB Newton
RELATED STORY
Olsen 'a guy you can't ever replace', says Panthers QB...
RELATED STORY
Bengals run defense stumbles in 31-21 loss to Panthers
RELATED STORY
Panthers rally with 21 fourth-quarter points to beat Eagles
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us