NFL news and notes: Brady takes breather, Garoppolo cleared & Giants lose another receiver as training camps open

Tom Brady

All 32 NFL teams have reported to training camp as the 2019 NFL season draws ever closer.

And the NFL news cycle has quickly gathered steam.

Friday brought franchise quarterback injury updates, season-ending injuries and heated contract discussions for Pro Bowl players.

Here we look at some of the top headlines from around the league.

Three things that matter

Giants lose two receivers during opening day of camp

The New York Giants' wide receiver depth took a huge hit during the team's first practice of training camp on Thursday as Corey Coleman suffered a torn ACL. He will miss the entire 2019 season, the team announced on Friday.

Coleman's injury came on the same day that Sterling Shepard, the Giants' top receiver, broke his left thumb.

New York still have veteran wideouts Golden Tate, Cody Latimer and Bennie Fowler to help fill the void, but the G-men probably really miss Odell Beckham Jr. right about now.

Injury Update: Wide Receiver Corey Coleman suffered a torn ACL during Thursday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/pupT46j1wa — New York Giants (@Giants) July 26, 2019

49ers clear QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The NFL's most handsome quarterback is back.

San Francisco 49ers star Jimmy Garoppolo will be fully cleared for training camp and preseason action after a physical, general manager John Lynch said on Friday.

Hopes were sky-high in San Francisco after Garoppolo won his first five starts with the team following a trade with the New England Patriots. But his 2018 season was cut short when he tore his ACL in Week 3 against the Chiefs.

Now we will all get to see him back in head coach Kyle Shanahan's system and find out if he truly is the golden boy everyone thought he would be.

Saints veterans address Michael Thomas’ holdout

Electric wide receiver Michael Thomas still has not joined the New Orleans Saints at training camp as he awaits a new contract.

Defensive leader Cameron Jordan told reporters he is not concerned about Thomas' absence yet and said: "I'm not worried until Drew (Brees) is worried."

Brees seems calm about the situation, saying the team would "be ready to roll" when Thomas shows up.

Well, Drew, you should be worried. Thomas' numbers from last season show not only how efficient he was as he led all wide receivers with an 85 per cent reception rate, but also how heavily Brees relied on Thomas on third down and late in games.

Michael Thomas — 2018 stats

Stat Number NFL rank Receiving first downs 75 3rd 1st Down Catches, 3rd Down 23 2nd TD Receptions, 4th Qtr 5 2nd Catch % 85.0 1st Targets 147 9th

Brees is an all-time great quarterback, but that type of production and trust will be hard to find with Ted Ginn Jr. and Cameron Meredith.

Two things that don't matter

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes take a breather

Tom Brady is 41 years old. Patrick Mahomes is 23. Though the two stellar quarterbacks have nearly 20 years between them, both need to stay fresh for the regular season.

The six-time Super Bowl winner and the reigning league MVP both got the day off Friday, and team reporters for the Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs made sure to temper any potential concern about the QBs.

NBC Sports Boston noted Brady was merely having a day off, while Mahomes was one a handful of Chiefs to enjoy a leisurely Friday alongside Travis Kelce and Cam Erving.

Training camp is important, but Mahomes and Brady build their legacies in January and February — not July.

Cowboys vow contracts for Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys have a sticky, and eventually, very expensive situation on their hands as quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Amari Cooper are all nearing the end of their deals.

Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones and owner Jerry Jones said on Friday in Oxnard, California that they would like to get deals done with both Cooper and Elliott, though the message all offseason has been that Prescott is the top priority.

Prescott's and Cooper's deals expire at the end of the season, while Elliott has two years remaining. However, the Pro Bowl back has yet to show up to camp.

One video you have to see

Antonio Brown knows how to make an entrance. And in an era of wild training camp arrivals, he raised the bar to new heights by floating over to Oakland Raiders camp in a hot air balloon.

Friday tweet of the day

We have all been in those situations where you have to change the brakes on your car, fix a leaky tap or simply whip up a new recipe and, in an attempt to save some cash, many of us head over to YouTube for a quick DIY tutorial.

And that is how your new favourite New York Jet, Quinnen Williams, handles his offseason workout regiment.

He told reporters he did not work with any performance specialist in the offseason "because I can YouTube everything."

Why pay a performance coach when you have YouTube?



Facts only from @QuinnenWilliams pic.twitter.com/M7XWhVxjJw — New York Jets (@nyjets) July 26, 2019

Williams had an even better moment on Friday — putting pen to paper on his rookie deal. Now Williams should be able to afford a performance guru in the event his wifi goes on the fritz.

Congrats to client @QuinnenWilliams on signing his first round contract with the New York Jets! @nyjets pic.twitter.com/gMbNcRliz0 — Nicole Lynn (@AgentNicoleLynn) July 26, 2019