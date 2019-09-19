NFL news and notes: Brown won't face prosecution, Eagles' injuries force cancelled practice

Antonio Brown

While teams make adjustments in the wake of injury disasters last week, one squad opted to scrap their workout all together.

Then there is the status of one wide receiver, which is still up in the air.

Three things that matter

Antonio Brown won't face prosecution

The Allegheny County District Attorney says a statute of limitations issue prevents prosecutors in Pennsylvania from filing charges against Antonio Brown, after he was accused of sexual assault.

New England Patriots wide receiver Brown was accused by former trainer Britney Taylor of sexual assault and rape, allegations he has strongly denied through his attorney.

Taylor claimed Brown sexually assaulted her once in Pittsburgh when he exposed himself to her and forcibly kissed her in July 2017. The other alleged sexual assault and alleged rape occurred in Florida.

However, the allegation being dealt with by Pittsburgh law enforcement is more than two years old, which means there will not be an investigation.

"Our office, along with the Allegheny County Police Department, made contact with counsel for the plaintiff in the federal lawsuit involving Antonio Brown," the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office told Omnisport in a statement.

"Procedurally, it appears there is a statute of limitations issue in moving forward with any inquiry involving the Allegheny County allegation mentioned in the lawsuit."

It is unclear if Florida prosecutors will investigate charges on the rape and sexual assault allegations.

Doug Pederson cancels practice because of injuries

You could say things are getting pretty serious in Philadelphia. The Eagles coach also has to consider the team's schedule, which has the Eagles visiting the Green Bay Packers next Thursday on a short week.

"I want these guys as fresh as possible obviously for these next two weeks," Pederson said. "I got to think of the big picture here obviously and keeping guys this early in our season and keeping guys as fresh as possible now, so we can make a push later in the season – that's also a factor in this decision."

Pederson reiterated that defensive tackle Tim Jernigan remains the furthest from returning while labelling tight end Dallas Goedert and receivers DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery as day to day.

Saints won't name starter before Sunday

As injured quarterback Drew Brees prepares for thumb surgery, his offense must prepare for his extended absence. But New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton has yet to reveal which of his backups will start, and does not plan on announcing it before Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Instead, Payton will approach this week with both Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill as options under center.

Bridgewater completed 17 of 30 passes for 165 yards and no touchdowns as he filled in for Brees against the Los Angeles Rams, while Hill has played multiple roles filling in where needed.

Two things that don't matter

Cam Newton doesn't practice again

It is looking more and more like 23-year-old Kyle Allen will get the start for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after Newton did not work out for the second straight day.

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney confirmed Newton re-aggravated the mild foot sprain he suffered during the preseason and could not provide a timetable for his return, but the writing was on the wall on Tuesday when Newton was spotted in Charlotte with a boot on his foot.

James Conner expects to play Week 3

In the wake of Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending elbow injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have caught a break when it comes to the running back's hurt knee. Conner was sidelined on Sunday against the Seahawks and while he may not be a full-go at practice all this week, he appeared confident in his availability for Sunday at San Francisco.

Much of Mason Rudolph's success under center in place of Roethlisberger as he makes his first career start will depend on his offense's ability to help him transition.

One video you have to see

Retired safety Ryan Clark has nothing but respect for Eli Manning despite him being benched for rookie Daniel Jones but admitted he was unimpressed by the veteran during his reign in New York.

"I also believe Eli Manning will get into the Hall of Fame. I also don't believe he's a very good quarterback."



"I also believe Eli Manning will get into the Hall of Fame. I also don't believe he's a very good quarterback."

Wednesday's tweet of the day

Brees expressed gratitude for his wife, Brittany, who spent her birthday at the hospital as the quarterback prepared to have his thumb surgery.

Heading into surgery with this beautiful gal by my side. This is what she gets to do on her birthday today! I love you Brittany. More and more everyday!