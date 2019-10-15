NFL news and notes: Bucs won't bench Winston, Cooper has 'painful' thigh bruise

Jameis Winston

Change does not appear to be looming in Tampa Bay.

But we take a look at the adjustments to come with the latest injury updates around the league in this edition of NFL news and notes.

Three things that matter

Winston's job appears safe... for now

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not ready to throw in the towel just yet, as head coach Bruce Arians confirmed the team are not looking to make any changes under center at this time.

"No. I look at the reasons why. What happened?" Arians told reporters. "If it happens again, yeah, it'll concern the hell out of me."

Jameis Winston, who is in the final year of his rookie contract after his fifth-year option was picked up, threw five interceptions and had two fumbles against the Carolina Panthers, though Arians admitted the team's battered line was partly to blame.

"I think when you get hit — I don't care if you're Tom Brady — when you get hit early in games, it's different," Arians said. "And we got him hit early in the game, excluding the first play. We got him hit too much early in the game."

Cooper diagnosed with thigh bruise

Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the New York Jets, though one report suggested there is "no indication of long-term damage." Cooper could, however, be dealing with the "horribly painful" ailment at a time when Dallas faces a must-win scenario in Week 6 against NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cooper, who has 32 catches for 512 yards and five touchdowns this season, also battled foot and ankle injuries earlier this season.

Barkley ramps up workout after tweeting he'll "be back soon"

The New York Giants got a little healthier as the star running back was joined by fellow back Wayne Gallman (concussion), wide receiver Sterling Shepard (concussion) and tight end Evan Engram (knee), who all missed Thursday's loss to the New England Patriots. Each player took part in individual drills during the team's light practice.

Saquon Barkley has missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain, but all signs point to him returning ahead of schedule, possibly this week against the Arizona Cardinals. The Giants do not want to rush him, but the hype video he tweeted this weekend indicates he is itching to get back on the field.

Two things that don't matter

Rudolph eyeing Week 8 return

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph entered the concussion protocol last week after being knocked out by Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas in Week 5. However, he practiced just three days after taking the hit, a positive sign that he should be back after the ransacked Steelers get some much-needed rest on their bye.

The team had a morale-boosting win in primetime on Sunday with third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges at the helm, thanks in large part to a stout performance by running back James Conner, though he did suffer a game-ending quad injury in the third quarter. His status will also be closely monitored before the Steelers return to action against the Miami Dolphins.

Brady won't lure Gronkowski out of retirement

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is happy to see his former team-mate thriving in life after football and does not want to disrupt that peace.

"I'm so happy that he's enjoying his time, his life. He seems to really be doing a lot of great things. He knows how I feel about him. I want what's best for him. He's the only person that can make those decisions. I don't lobby for those things," Brady said on Monday morning in his weekly appearance on WEEI, a Boston sports radio station.

Rob Gronkowski retired in March and started work last week as an NFL analyst on Fox, where he said that he will always leave the door open to unretire. But it appears unlikely to happen any time soon.

"He's given a hell of a lot to our team already over a long period of time, and I think people should be very appreciative for what he's brought to the team and what he's brought to the region," Brady said. "I think he's just a very special guy. He's at a different phase of his life."

One video you have to see

Not only were the Los Angeles Chargers embarrassed on Sunday Night Football, Steelers fans also took over their stadium.

Monday's tweet of the day

Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is pumped to be back after serving a six-game suspension for PEDs.

GOING TO WORK!!!! — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) October 14, 2019