NFL news and notes: Falcons trying out 44-year-old kicker, Reed's career could be over

Thursday marks the beginning of the end for some players as they prepare for their final preseason games, while others see it as the last hurdle before the NFL regular season can start.

With players going out with injuries or even on their own terms into retirement, teams have until Saturday to finalise their 53-man rosters.

Three things that matter

Change coming to Jaguars' defense?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have three explosive weapons in defensive ends Josh Allen, Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell, but defensive co-ordinator Todd Wash explained he is comfortable changing up his scheme to ensure the team can maximise Allen and Ngakoue together.

"It's obvious we have to get our best players on the field," Wash said. "So obviously we've got two very good defensive ends in Josh and Yannick. We've got to come up with ways to get them both on the grass at the same time."

Bushrod to retire a Saint

Veteran guard Jermon Bushrod will reportedly announce his retirement during Thursday's preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins after signing a one-day contract with the New Orleans Saints so he could finish his career as a member of the team he has been most closely associated with since entering the league in 2007.

Bushrod started in New Orleans' Super Bowl XLIV win over the Indianapolis Colts and earned two Pro Bowl selections during his time with the team before also having stints with the Chicago Bears and Dolphins.

Reed's career likely over after neck injury

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Kalan Reed had been considered for a starting role but suffered a neck injury in the team's second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings earlier this month and has been seeing a specialist for further evaluation.

However, Reed's agent Harold Lewis confirmed injuries to the 25-year-old's third and fourth vertebrae caused numbing and "put him at serious risk if he plays again." It is a huge blow for Reed, given the significant strides he made this offseason.

Two things that don't matter

Falcons giving Bryant a tryout

Falcons before being released earlier this offseason, but the team appear to be struggling with fellow kickers Giorgio Tavecchio and Blair Walsh, so why not bring in a familiar face? Matt Bryant will reportedly visit the Falcons on Friday, one day after Atlanta wrap up preseason play at Jacksonville.

Atlanta's all-time leading scorer with 1,122 points, Bryant is one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history, ranking eighth in career field-goal percentage (86.222 percent).

Tony Romo wants to be first $10 million per year analyst

Retired quarterback Tony Romo is done throwing passes, but he is ready to corner his next market in television. Romo's three-year analyst deal with CBS is set to expire after this season, and while his reps have been negotiating a new contract with the network, the former Dallas Cowboys star has reportedly been generating offers from ESPN, Fox and Amazon.

Front Office Sports reported Romo is seeking a deal that would pay him $10million per year, a hefty raise from the $4m per year he is earning now. But is he worth that much?

One video you have to see

Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf showed off his impressive two-sport talents.

Thursday's tweet of the day

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter does not seem to mind the heat he is taking for the manner in which he broke the news about Andrew Luck's surprise retirement.

"I don't understand [people for criticizing me for breaking the Andrew Luck story during a game]. I'm at a surprise 75th birthday party for my mother-in-law. I apologize for not tracking a Bears-Colts preseason game." - Adam Schefter on @dpshow — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) August 29, 2019