NFL news and notes: McCoy set to start against Patriots, Barkley won't return in Week 5

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 2 // 05 Oct 2019, 04:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Colt McCoy

Week 5 is underway and there are quite a few developments that could make a huge difference in the weekend's scheduled contests.

From Colt McCoy's debut to Odell Beckham Jr. drama, we take a look at what is happening around the league in this edition of NFL news and notes.

Three things that matter

Colt McCoy's 2019 debut against Patriots

The Washington Redskins are still trying to figure out their quarterback situation and have decided they would rather have Colt McCoy under center than Dwayne Haskins or Case Keenum after their 24-3 loss to the New York Giants in Week 4. McCoy has been recovering from a broken leg he suffered in December 2018 but has been deemed ready for a return to the field against the New England Patriots in Week 5.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden expects McCoy to be challenged in his debut against the undefeated Patriots (4-0).

"This will be a great test for him," Gruden told reporters at a news conference on Friday. "He hasn't faced [a] live rush since Philadelphia last year. I think that'll be the biggest test for him."

McCoy's debut will come against the NFL's best defense in 2019, as New England have only given up an average of 6.8 points this year.

Saquon Barkley ruled out for Week 5

Advertisement

Videos surfaced of Giants running back Saquon Barkley looking light on his feet on Thursday after he suffered an ankle sprain against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, but he will not play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Barkley was initially expected to miss four to six weeks with the injury, but it appears that his timetable for return could be pushed up.

New York are riding a two-game winning streak since they benched Eli Manning in favour of Daniel Jones, and unfortunately, they will have to wait a few weeks before they are at full strength.

Davante Adams out with turf toe

The Packers are 3-1 but could be in danger of dropping a second straight game now that their top receiver is inactive.

Green Bay's offense has not been great this season, but Adams leads the team in receptions (25) and receiving yards (378). He has not caught a touchdown yet in 2019, but without him the Packers' options will be limited against a solid Dallas Cowboys defense.

Two things that don't matter

Stefon Diggs fined for skipping practice, meetings

There is speculation that Stefon Diggs wants out of Minnesota, and while he denies asking for a trade he has been skipping practice and team meetings ahead of Week 5.

The Vikings have fined the wideout for his absences.

The #Vikings fined WR Stefon Diggs for skipping meetings and practice this week, sources say – and that wasn’t the first time Diggs missed a meeting this season. Worth noting a lot of players get fined for things during a season, though. Bottom line: They want Diggs in Minnesota. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 4, 2019

Do not make too much of this though, as plenty of players have skipped practice because of unhappiness with their situations.

Minnesota gave Diggs a five-year, $72million extension before the 2018 season and do not seem keen on letting him go too soon.

Odell Beckham Jr. comments on Week 4 skirmish

The Cleveland Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. got into an altercation with Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey in Week 4 and addressed being fined for the incident on Friday.

"I've come a long way," Beckham told reporters when alluding to a run-in he had with Josh Norman four seasons ago. "I probably would've been suspended for the next game if I would've done what I wanted to do – or more, knowing how I get treated. It was just something I had to [do] for my team-mates and not hurt them even more than the 15-yard penalty."

The Browns (2-2) have bigger problems though, as they will face the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Monday and are looking to move past .500.

One video you have to see

This touchdown catch Tyler Lockett made on Thursday is ridiculous.

Friday's tweet of the day

Russell Wilson is still riding high from Thursday's win.