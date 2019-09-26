NFL news and notes: Melvin Gordon could end holdout; Jalen Ramsey misses practice again

Jalen Ramsey

While Melvin Gordon looks to possibly make his way back to the field, Jalen Ramsey appears to be dodging it for speculative reasons.

Wednesday was a busy day around the NFL as teams prepare for Week 4.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made another trade, and there is some reason for concern around one of the Dallas Cowboys' offensive stars.

From Nick Vannett's trade to Amari Cooper's injury, we look at the latest news around the league in this edition of NFL news and notes.



Three things that matter

Melvin Gordon could return this week

An initial report suggested the Los Angeles Chargers running back will end his contract holdout and report to the team on Thursday. A subsequent report said a return date has not been set, but that Gordon is considering coming back as early as this week.

Even if that happens, he is not expected to play until next week, when his team go up against the Denver Broncos.

Still, his return would be major progress and beneficial for the Chargers, as their offense struggled in successive defeats to the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans.



Jalen Ramsey sits out practice again

The Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback had every intention of working out on Wednesday after calling in sick on Monday, but was unable to participate after being listed on the team's injury report with a back issue.

It was reported Ramsey is "a little banged up" and is receiving treatment for problems related to his lower back and hamstrings.

But there is scepticism around Ramsey's absence from practice this week considering he has expressed his desire to be traded.

The Jaguars also claimed Ramsey reported back soreness during the fourth quarter of last Thursday’s win over the Tennessee Titans, but did not miss any snaps.

His availability will be closely monitored the rest of this week as the Jaguars prepare to visit the winless Broncos.



Cooper has MRI on ankle

It was rumoured to be a precautionary exam of his right ankle, but news of a potential injury to Cooper will be concerning to the Dallas Cowboys after the receiver missed almost all of training camp with a left heel problem.

Cooper has played 171 of 209 offensive snaps for Dallas through the first three games of this season, racking up 16 catches for 238 yards and four touchdowns.

The Cowboys are already thin at receiver after starter Michael Gallup underwent surgery on his knee and backup Tavon Austin missed the last two games with a concussion.

Dallas have enjoyed a superb 3-0 start to the season, but can ill afford a further blow to their offense as they look to stay unbeaten.

Two things that don't matter

Julian Edelman back at New England Patriots practice

The receiver left Sunday's win over the New York Jets in the first half with a chest injury and did not return. While Edelman was not expected to miss much time after X-rays came back negative, his return will come as a relief for New England after the team cut Antonio Brown and saw Josh Gordon battle a few minor injuries last week.

Edelman leads the Patriots with 17 receptions and 196 receiving yards this season.



Antonio Brown's agent says receiver still wants to play

Speaking on Warren Sapp's "99 Problems" podcast, Drew Rosenhaus claimed that Brown "wants to continue his career in the NFL" despite tweeting on Sunday he is done playing in the league.

"I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what's going on with the NFL," Rosenhaus said. "Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career."

Brown will first need to address the allegations of sexual misconduct, sexual assault and rape made against him, all of which he continues to deny.

"It's a very difficult time for him, not playing," Rosenhaus added. "It's tough for someone who loves the game not to be playing right now, and the hope is that we'll cooperate with the NFL in its investigation and get him back with a team to continue this tremendous career he's had."

One video you have to see

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew once tried to break his hand to get a redshirt. Spoiler: It did not work.

"What would you do to play more ball?"



For @GardnerMinshew5 it's damn near anything. pic.twitter.com/SJINSN1tVF — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 25, 2019

Wednesday's tweet of the day

Vannett bid farewell to Seattle before he heads to the Steelers following his trade.

Thank you Seattle! You welcomed in a kid from Ohio with open arms and showed nothing but the best support from day 1. It’s been an honor to wear the blue and green the last few years. No feelings but love and gratitude for the Seahawk organization and the city of Seattle! pic.twitter.com/VCyEt554mh — Nick Vannett (@N_Vannett81) September 25, 2019