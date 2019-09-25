NFL news and notes: Newton could be out for a while, Rams look to up Gurley's workload

Cam Newton

Trouble could be brewing under center in Carolina.

We dive into the latest news regarding Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and other roster moves in the wake of more injuries in this edition of NFL news and notes.

Three things that matter

Injured Newton could be out for a while

The Carolina Panthers quarterback is reportedly dealing with a Lisfranc injury and not a mid-foot sprain. It raises questions regarding the team's knowledge of the extent of the injury when Newton was injured in preseason as well as his long-term viability after playing the first two weeks of the regular season.

Newton has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans but could miss more time — including an October 13 game in London — before the team's Week 7 bye given the new details that have emerged.

Carolina will quickly find out if Kyle Allen can stay consistent in Newton's absence or face the harsh realisation that the Panthers may be heading for a rebuild.

Eagles expect Jeffery to play this week

After the wide receiver missed most of the past two games with a calf injury, Alshon Jeffrey should give the Philadelphia Eagles the boost they need entering Thursday's game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field after being a full participant in practice on Tuesday.

"I fully expect and anticipate Alshon, you know, to [be available]," Pederson said. "But listen, the season's young, we'll get these guys healthy and hopefully we can get things turned around soon."

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (calf strain) is also expected to be available, but DeSean Jackson (abdominal strain) likely will not return.

Rams look to get Gurley more 'involved'

After he missed time late last season with an injury, it was assumed the running back would ease back into things in Los Angeles in 2019. However, there is concern since Todd Gurley's career-high 89.4 rushing yards per game last year has dipped to 67.7 rushing yards per contest this season.

But coach Sean McVay insisted Gurley is not on a load management program and will not continue to be underutilised in the weeks to come.

"No, we're not doing anything like it," McVay told reporters. "It's more along the lines of, each week presents a different approach. It's kind of the feel of the flow of the game. We want to get Todd involved. I'd like to do better of being able to give him a chance to get more into a rhythm than I've enabled him to do these first three games."

Two things that don't matter

Barkley seeking second opinion on ankle sprain

The New York Giants running back underwent testing and was examined by team consultant Dr. Martin O'Malley on Monday, though he is reportedly scheduled to see specialist Dr. Robert Anderson on Wednesday for an additional opinion on his high ankle sprain.

Saquon Barkley initially was expected to miss four to eight weeks after getting hurt Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so he will soon find out just how accurate that timetable is.

Vikings re-sign Treadwell

The move comes after Chad Beebe tore ligaments in his ankle during Sunday's win over the Oakland Raiders. Since it is unclear how long the second-year receiver will be out or if he needs surgery, the Minnesota Vikings opted to bring in a familiar face.

Laquon Treadwell, a first-round pick of Minnesota in 2016, had 35 receptions for 302 yards and a touchdown in 15 games last campaign before being released this offseason after falling down the depth chart. He has 56 catches for 517 yards over three seasons.

