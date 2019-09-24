NFL news and notes: Newton out for another week, Barkley could miss two months

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 24 Sep 2019, 05:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Saquon Barkley

As a new NFL week ramps up, headlines dominated by Antonio Brown could finally wind down.

We take a look at the receiver's next move and various injury updates from around the league in this edition of NFL news and notes.

Three things that matter

Saquon Barkley out for 4-8 weeks

The New York Giants running back suffered a high ankle sprain in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and an MRI on Monday confirmed the extent of the damage, but Barkley was in high spirits after the game.

"I'm not out for the season," Barkley told reporters. "I'm going to do whatever I can to get back as quickly as possible. Not for myself, but for my team. That's what I continue to think about. I caught myself getting a little upset on the sideline just because I wasn't able to be out there with those guys."

If Barkley is out the entire two months, he will likely return for the last six regular-season games following the team's bye in Week 11. The state of the Giants at that point will depend heavily on the performance of Daniel Jones as he continues to get comfortable as the starting quarterback.

Cam Newton will sit again with timetable unknown

The Carolina Panthers have already ruled out their franchise quarterback for Week 4 against the Houston Texans and it has been reported he could miss more time before the team's Week 7 bye, but coach Ron Rivera reiterated the starting job will be Newton's when he is healthy enough to return.

Advertisement

"What Cam needs right now is time and rest for his foot. We want him at 100 per cent when he's ready, so there's no exact timetable for his return," coach Ron Rivera said in a release. "At this point, we're going to go forward with Kyle [Allen] as our starter."

For the time being, Allen proved to be a reliable backup as he threw four touchdown passes on Sunday to help Carolina earn their first win – a 38-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals cut Michael Crabtree

The 11-year wide receiver lasted just three games in Arizona after signing a one-year deal with the team in August.

Crabtree's struggles were evident as he managed just four catches for 22 yards so far this season, though his offensive snaps have been limited the past two games after he was inactive in Week 1.

Two things that don't matter

Julian Edelman unlikely to miss time

The New England Patriots receiver suffered a chest injury in Sunday's win over the New York Jets, though it was reported X-rays of his ribs came back negative and an unnamed source told NFL Media "he'll be good".

Early indications are that the injury is not serious and likely will not force him to miss Week 4, which is lucky for the Patriots considering the team cut Brown and saw Josh Gordon briefly leave Sunday's matchup with an injury before returning.

Brown goes back to school

The receiver re-enrolled at Central Michigan University in the wake of his release from the Patriots on Friday. Brown, who previously attended the school from 2007-09 before declaring for the 2010 draft, is set to take classes online.

Classes are boomin’ at CMU! Former Chippewa star receiver & 7x NFL pro bowler Antonio Brown has reenrolled taking 4 classes online this fall. He posted his schedule on his Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/FUmRusfsZn — Jason Lewis (@JasonLewis_TV) September 23, 2019

Brown tweeted on Sunday that he will "not be playing in the NFL anymore" even though he was rumoured to draw interest from other teams. He continues to deny the accusations of sexual misconduct as well as sexual assault and rape against him, all of which are still being investigated.

One video you have to see

Ravens coach John Harbaugh's analytically-driven approach was praised despite Baltimore's loss at Kansas City on Sunday.

Great answers from a football coach that actually coaches to win pic.twitter.com/qk89QyqlkH — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) September 23, 2019

Monday's tweet of the day

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes capped his Week 3 win over the Ravens with a nostalgic concert.

Appreciate you guys having us out! https://t.co/rK1jf8htCO — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 23, 2019