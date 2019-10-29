NFL news and notes: Panthers won't replace Allen at QB; Williams, Drake 'traded'

Leonard Williams

Monday was all about trades around the NFL.

We dive into the details of those deals as well as several notable injury updates around the league in this edition of NFL news and notes.

Three things that matter

Panthers sticking with Kyle Allen at QB

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera is not panicking after the back-up saw his five-game winning streak snapped, adding that the team does not want to rush Cam Newton back before he is completely healthy as he continues to rehab his foot.

"We've got to make sure he's ready,'' Rivera said of Newton. "The last update I got, more so than anything else is he's going through his rehab.

"We'll see. Right now, we're going into this game with Kyle as the starter.''

Ron Rivera is at the podium https://t.co/iWhuLUQ7ak — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 28, 2019

Jets trade Leonard Williams to Giants

The defensive end was reportedly traded from the New York Jets to the New York Giants for a 2020 third-round pick and future fifth-rounder in 2021. The deal for Williams marks the first time the teams have traded with each other.

The 25-year-old lineman has 17 sacks and 32 tackles for loss through his first four seasons after being selected No. 6 overall by the Jets in 2015.

Dolphins deal Kenyan Drake to Cardinals

An agreement is understood to have been reached on Saturday for the running back, which would explain why Drake did not travel with the team to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday. ESPN later reported the Dolphins sent Drake to the Arizona Cardinals for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick that could become a fifth-rounder.

Drake currently leads the Dolphins in rushing yards (174) and carries (47) but is second in the depth chart behind Mark Walton and has not scored a touchdown. He becomes the fourth player Miami has traded since early September, following left tackle Laremy Tunsil, receiver Kenny Stills and defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Two things that don't matter

J.J. Watt likely out four months after surgery

The Houston Texans star is said to be facing surgery this week to repair a torn pectoral muscle suffered on Sunday against the Oakland Raiders and is looking at a recovery timeline of about four months.

Watt confirmed he will miss the rest of this season, but he should be healed in plenty of time for OTAs and minicamp next year.

"This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal," Watt tweeted. "Absolutely gutted that I won't be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can't stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes."

This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal. Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 28, 2019

C.J. Mosley out for up to six weeks with groin injury

Jets coach Adam Gase told reporters the linebacker saw a specialist and will try to avoid surgery, though he will be re-evaluated at a later date after trying some unspecified non-surgical medical treatment. That timeline would potentially put Mosley back on the roster as early as Week 14 against the Dolphins.

Mosley was initially injured in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills and briefly returned last Monday against the New England Patriots, but he was ruled out again on Friday. The Jets could also opt to give him the rest of the year to recover by placing him on injured reserve.

