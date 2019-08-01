NFL news and notes: Thomas gets record deal, Brady shelves contract talks

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 8 // 01 Aug 2019, 05:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Michael Thomas

The downtime before the start of the regular season allows players to find their bearings both on and off the field, but it is not always a perfect balance.

For one rising NFC South star, however, things worked out just as he had hoped.

Wednesday also brought injury and health updates, with sad news coming out of New York regarding the loss of an NFL legend.

Three things that matter

Thomas got his deal

The New Orleans Saints and the fourth-year wide receiver reportedly agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $100million that includes $61m in guarantees, effectively ending Michael Thomas' training camp holdout. He was under contract for this season, the final year of his rookie deal, which was slated to pay him $1.1m. Now, he is the highest-paid receiver in history and the first non-quarterback offensive player to receive a $100m deal. Sometimes patience pays off.

Green's absence to extend into regular season

Much of the Cincinnati Bengals' success in 2019 will depend on the health of the team's offense, but head coach Zac Taylor said there is a "good chance" the veteran wide receiver will miss "at least two games" after undergoing what was described as a "minor procedure" on Tuesday. The team were optimistic Green would be healed by week one after he went down during practice last weekend, but his delayed return is only going to make things more difficult for quarterback Andy Dalton, who will be on a comeback campaign of his own after being sidelined with a thumb injury last season. It is a tough break for a team that have slid to the bottom of the AFC North.

Advertisement

Murray is one in a million

The first-overall draft pick and dual-sport star is drawing praise for his adaptability, but Arizona Cardinals team-mate and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald believes rookie sensation Kyler Murray brings something truly special to the table.

"I've never seen a quarterback come in so quickly and be able to command an offense," Fitzgerald said. "I mean, from day one, he's out there checking the different plays, sliding the line, different protections, getting us in screens when blitzes are coming. His understanding of the offense is crazy.

"I think that's going to give us a great advantage, to play fast from the first preseason game all the way to the start of the regular season and giving him the keys to the car and letting him [go] is going to be great for us."

Two things that don't matter

Falcons rookie McGary to have procedure

The Atlanta Falcons announced offensive lineman and first-round pick Kaleb McGary will undergo a cardiac ablation procedure, which destroys tissue in the heart that is allowing incorrect electrical signals to cause an abnormal heart rhythm. A recovery timeline is expected to be determined following the procedure on Wednesday afternoon, though McGary's rehab could push his NFL debut back a couple weeks.

Brady talks contract extension

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has far more important things to worry about than a new deal as he prepares to enter his 20th NFL season with the franchise. The six-time Super Bowl champion has just one year remaining on his contract but is sure to be taken care of when the time comes. On the other hand, he could opt to retire since he turns 42 on August 3. Either way, he is not ready to make a decision yet.

"Have I earned [an extension]? I don't know, that's up for talk show debate," Brady told reporters. "What do you guys think? Should we take a poll? Talk to Mr. [Patriots owner Robert] Kraft, come on."

One video you have to see

If this one-handed diving catch is any indication, Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is looking healthy and ready for his comeback campaign after he was shut down for the third time in two seasons due to a troublesome right foot in 2018.

This diving catch from Olsen pic.twitter.com/UsV6YQFk8F — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 31, 2019

Wednesday tweet of the day

The Miami Dolphins paid their respect to Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti, who died aged 78 on Wednesday. He had been battling dementia and showing signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), though he will be remembered for helping the Dolphins win Super Bowls 7 and 8 in the early 1970s.

I’m deeply saddened by the news of Nick’s passing. He was the consummate team captain, the heartbeat of our team. I’ll miss Nick, his wisdom and class. - Larry Csonka



Coach Shula and alumni on the passing of Buoniconti >> https://t.co/JPE3ArQdnP — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 31, 2019