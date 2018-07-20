Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NFL, NFLPA at 'standstill agreement' over anthem policy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
38   //    20 Jul 2018, 08:25 IST
NFL logo

The NFL and National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) released a joint statement saying both sides were unable to reach a resolution over the national anthem policy.

The NFLPA filed a grievance against the NFL after the latter passed a new rule that stated teams would be fined if they did not stand for the national anthem.

Teams would be allowed to have their players stay in the locker room during the anthem and can delegate the fines to the players.

The backlash was immediate, and some franchises have revealed how they would handle the new policy.

The Miami Dolphins said they would discipline players who protested during the anthem, while the Tennessee Titans would leave it up to the players on how they want to handle the fines and protests.

For now, the NFL will temporarily freeze the league's new anthem policy, just two weeks before preseason starts.

"In order to allow this constructive dialogue to continue, we have come to a standstill agreement on the NFLPA’s grievance and on the NFL's anthem policy," the statement read on Thursday. 

"No new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks while these confidential discussions are ongoing."

Omnisport
NEWS
The Latest: NFL, NFLPA working on anthem resolution
RELATED STORY
NFLPA files challenge to league's new anthem policy
RELATED STORY
NFL players union files grievance over anthem policy
RELATED STORY
APNewsBreak: Dolphins anthem punishment includes suspensions
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Bethea: New NFL policy 'not really a compromise'
RELATED STORY
NFL players, coaches grapple with new anthem policy
RELATED STORY
Seahawks' Baldwin says NFL "really missed it" with policy
RELATED STORY
Critics: NFL decision chooses mainstream appeal over players
RELATED STORY
Cowboys’ Randy Gregory reinstated by NFL
RELATED STORY
NFL teams under no time pressure to form own anthem policies
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us