NFL, NFLPA at 'standstill agreement' over anthem policy

The NFL and National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) released a joint statement saying both sides were unable to reach a resolution over the national anthem policy.

The NFLPA filed a grievance against the NFL after the latter passed a new rule that stated teams would be fined if they did not stand for the national anthem.

Teams would be allowed to have their players stay in the locker room during the anthem and can delegate the fines to the players.

The backlash was immediate, and some franchises have revealed how they would handle the new policy.

The Miami Dolphins said they would discipline players who protested during the anthem, while the Tennessee Titans would leave it up to the players on how they want to handle the fines and protests.

For now, the NFL will temporarily freeze the league's new anthem policy, just two weeks before preseason starts.

"In order to allow this constructive dialogue to continue, we have come to a standstill agreement on the NFLPA’s grievance and on the NFL's anthem policy," the statement read on Thursday.

"No new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks while these confidential discussions are ongoing."