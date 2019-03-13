NFL rumour round-up: Browns acquire Beckham, Titans sign Wake

Omnisport

Odell Beckham Jr.

Just because it was day two of the NFL's free-agent frenzy, it does not mean things slowed down. In fact, it could be argued things sped up.

Multiple little moves were made, but it was actually a trade which really shook things up.

That and more on Tuesday's NFL rumour round-up.

Here is a list of Tuesday's biggest moves:

— Odell Beckham Jr. has been traded to the Cleveland Browns. The New York Giants received first- and third-round picks as well as safety Jabrill Peppers for the three-time Pro Bowl player.

— Cameron Wake signed a three-year, $23million deal with the Tennessee Titans. Wake has 98 career sacks all in his time with the Miami Dolphins.

— Dak Prescott has lost his check-down guy at the Dallas Cowboys. Cole Beasley has signed a four-year, $29m deal with the Buffalo Bills.

— The New York Jets added a big helper for the middle of their defense as they signed linebacker C.J. Mosley to a five-year, $85m deal.

— This is the reason the New England Patriots decided not to re-sign Trey Flowers. The defensive end signed a five-year deal worth $90m with the Detroit Lions.

— The New Orleans Saints signed running back Latavius Murray to a four-year, $14.4m deal. This move likely signifies the end of the Mark Ingram era in New Orleans. The team also re-signed Teddy Bridgewater as the team's backup QB.

— Deone Bucannon is re-uniting with his former head coach in Tampa Bay. The linebacker/safety hybrid has agreed to a deal with the Buccaneers where his old coach Bruce Arians recently took over. Bucannon played for Arians from 2014-2017 in Arizona.

— The Cardinals are expected to sign former Seattle Seahawks guard J.R. Sweezy to a two-year deal.

— The Atlanta Falcons added two offensive linemen in former first-round pick James Carpenter, who has played for the Jets and Seahawks, and Jamon Brown, who played with the Giants and Los Angeles Rams last season.

— The Carolina Panthers agreed to a three-year, $27m deal with center Matt Paradis, who was Pro Football Focus' second-highest rated center in the NFL last season.