NFL training camp 2019: Biggest comebacks to watch

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 5 // 10 Jul 2019, 05:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Earl Thomas

Injuries are part of the NFL, but these guys are eager to make up for lost time.

After stints on injured reserve and time to rehabilitate, those who never finished last season are sure to come out ready to get to work.

Here is a look at some of the biggest injuries from last season and the comebacks to watch heading into training camp ahead of the 2019 campaign.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Torn ACL September 23 v Kansas City Chiefs

Jimmy Garoppolo was poised for a breakout season once he escaped Tom Brady's shadow in New England, but a knee injury four weeks into 2018 cut that short.

Things did not exactly go as planned for the former New England Patriots quarterback and the San Francisco 49ers after he signed the biggest contract in NFL history at the time, with his five-year, $137.5million deal that carried a salary cap hit of $37m essentially going to waste for year one. He threw for 718 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions before being sidelined.

Now healthy again and equipped with some new weapons after the Niners added Tevin Coleman, Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd, Garoppolo is primed to bounce back.

Advertisement

Earl Thomas, Baltimore Ravens

Broken leg September 30 v Arizona Cardinals

It is hard to forget the image of Earl Thomas flipping his Seattle Seahawks sideline the bird as he was carted off the field with a leg injury in his final game with the team.

But he has a new team after signing a four-year, $55million deal with the Baltimore Ravens that even he was not expecting to receive, and the veteran safety is expected to fill the void left by departed Eric Weddle.

Though Thomas turned 30 in May, the six-time Pro Bowl selection still has plenty of gas left in the tank. He has the 10th most interceptions (28) of any active player in the NFL and ranks 23rd in the league in total combined tackles (684).

Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers

Ruptured plantar fascia December 2 v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Another veteran who refuses to go down without a fight, Greg Olsen will not let his lingering foot injury force him into retirement early.

The Carolina Panthers tight end turned 34 earlier this offseason and many have raised the question of whether he can return to his prime form. He missed 16 games in 2017 and 2018 after breaking his right foot each time, on top of rupturing his plantar fascia. But he is convinced his most recent surgery finally has solved the problem.

Olsen had more than 1,000 yards receiving every season from 2014-16 and, as a favourite target of Cam Newton, has a shot at doing it again if he can stay healthy throughout 2019. Carolina need all the help they can get considering the team stumbled to a 7-9 finish after starting 6-2 in 2018.

Devonta Freeman, Atlanta Falcons

Injured reserve (groin) October 16

Devonta Freeman has been hampered by various injuries over the last two seasons, but the Atlanta Falcons need him to be 100 per cent this season.

The 27-year-old running back played in just two of the team's first six games last season while slowed by knee, foot and groin injuries. With Tevin Coleman gone, however, the bulk of the workload will fall on Freeman going forward.

Freeman had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2015 and 2016 before his numbers dipped to 865 yards on 196 carries with seven touchdowns in 2017. He had just 14 carries for 68 yards before landing on injured reserve — and later in the operating room — in 2018.

Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals

Injured reserve (thumb) November 26

After a promising start to 2018, things unravelled in Cincinnati after Andy Dalton went down with a thumb injury, effectively ending the Bengals' playoff hopes in the wide-open AFC North.

The Bengals started strong with a 4-1 record but dipped to 6-10 as their franchise quarterback sat out the final five weeks of the season. Dalton threw for 2,566 yards and 21 touchdowns with 11 interceptions before being shut down.

Pairing Dalton's return to the field with wide receiver A.J. Green's from a toe injury and tight end Tyler Eifert's from an ankle injury will certainly give the team new life under first-time head coach Zac Taylor, 36.